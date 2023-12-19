Marvel Announces Deadpool SERIES Coming Before Movie Releases in 2024

The Merc with a Mouth is back in more ways than one next year after Marvel announced an upcoming series to release before the characters’ live-action return and Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

“Just ahead of his return to the big screen next year, Marvel’s most iconic mercenary will headline a brand-new solo ongoing comic book series!” the official Marvel.com announcement reads. The comic book series will come from “Miles Morales: Spider-Man” writer Cody Ziglar and the artist who brought to life some of Venom and Carnage’s “bloodiest adventures,” Rogê Antônio.

The studio describes the ongoing comic event as full of classic Deadpool violence and lunacy and will include Deadpool’s, or Wade Wilson as he is also known, daughter Ellie “in a pivotal role.” The Marvel Comics series will also introduce Deadpool’s brand-new archenemy, Death Grip, who will stop at nothing to cause pain to Deadpool and his family.

“Wade’s been one of my favorite characters since I first got into superhero comics, so being asked to helm a Deadpool series was a dream come true,” Ziglar told Marvel.com. “I look forward to diving into and exploring Wade’s family (found or otherwise), his unique approach to being a (mostly) unkillable mercenary, as well see what [kind of] whackos they bring into his orbit.”

As for artist Antônio, he says that Deadpool is one of the characters he has wanted to draw for quite some time and that he cannot wait to see readers’ reactions to this new chapter in the Merc with a Mouth’s story. With a cover from Taurin Clarke, “Deadpool #1” will hit shelves on April 3, 2024.

Related: Marvel Studios Officially Drops Jonathan Majors

The arrival of this comic book series comes as the live-action element of Marvel’s business undergoes a series of changes. Most notably on the film slate, the third Deadpool movie will be the only film released in 2024. Commonly referred to as Deadpool 3 (2024), it seems the third installment is actually yet to be named.

Deadpool 3 will feature the return of Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool in what will also be his MCU debut. And as a first for Marvel Studios’ MCU, Deadpool 3 will retain its R rating. The superhero movie will be the third in the Deadpool franchise, which consists of Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018), both of which were originally distributed by 20th Century Studios before The Walt Disney Company’s 2019 acquisition of the corporation.

Related: ‘Deadpool 3’ Star Breaks Silence on Surprise Cameos, “Loves” Taylor Swift Rumors

There’s a lot of anticipation over the third Deadpool movie, not least because it looks to be a Multiversal event on a large scale. Joining Reynolds will be the X-Men franchise’s Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine and Jennifer Garner’s Elektra Natchios from the 2003 Daredevil movie. Morena Baccarin is also set to reprise her role as Wade’s fiancée, Vanessa, as are Brianna Hildebrand and Stefan Kapičić as the X-Men, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Colossus, respectively. At one point, music superstar Taylor Swift was rumored to appear as Dazzler in the MCU movie, but director Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) retained his stance of “no comment” on the casting.

The third Deadpool movie is slated for a July 26, 2024, release, following a delay from its original May scheduling. Levy is back in the directing chair as well as co-writing the script with Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Ryan Reynolds.

Will you be picking up this new series before the release of Deadpool 3? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!