‘The Batman’ Spinoff Has Been Shut Down

Many TV shows and movies are attempting to continue production despite the current WGA (Writers Guild of America) strike that has overtaken show business. However, most celebrities, producers, directors, and stars have banded together to support the writers getting fair pay—resulting in plenty of shutdowns. The Batman (2022) spinoff series, The Penguin, has now joined those shutdowns.

Related: Warner Bros. Forces ‘The Penguin’ To Film Through Wildfires

Colin Farrell impressed everyone greatly by becoming unrecognizable in his look and vocal capabilities as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot in The Batman. DC fans will know Cobblepot as the man who becomes the infamous Penguin, one of the core villains in Batman’s Rogues Gallery. Though the DCU is being reset, the universe built by Matt Reeves will continue.

Reeves has brought another more grounded look at the Dark Knight, showcasing a younger and more vicious Batman in Robert Pattinson. The new take on Batman also brought along known villains such as The Riddler, The Joker, Carmine Falcone, and The Penguin. Though Oz is more of a lackey to Falcone in the film, this new series is set to showcase his rise in the criminal underground of Gotham.

Plenty of on-set videos and photos have showcased Farrell returning to the part, which has been exciting. However, DC fans will now have to wait patiently for the series to release, as it has been put on indefinite hold.

‘The Penguin’ Put on Indefinite Hold

The Penguin series was filming in New York, where the previously mentioned set videos and photos have come from. However, production on the series has been interrupted plenty by WGA West picketers, leading to a massive victory for the union.

It has been announced that The Batman spinoff series will shut down effective immediately and stay shut down until the WGA strike concludes. Unfortunately, there is no timetable for when that might occur, so the series meant for Max could be looking at some hefty delays.

The last WGA strike occurred between 2007 and 2008 and lasted 100 days. The current strike began on May 2 and has gone into 43 days. It does not appear that the WGA is set to come to any terms with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers), so we could look at another substantial pause for show business.

The Penguin is also a series meant to bridge the gap between the closing events of The Batman and what is set to transpire in The Batman 2. Thankfully, the sequel holds an October 2025 release date, so the spinoff series could still release in 2024 without disrupting or delaying the sequel film.

Related: ‘The Penguin’ Suspends Production After Guild Members Refuse to Cross Picket Line

Hopefully, the WGA strike gets sorted out sooner rather than later. We are all hoping to see this spinoff series, Colin Farrell’s return as Oswald Cobbeplot, and his subsequent transformation into The Penguin.

Are you sad The Penguin has been delayed? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!