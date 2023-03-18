Former Marvel Star Joins The Penguin Series

The Penguin series is filming, and the new DC spinoff show has added some high-level talent. Clancy Brown was cast to star as Salvatore Maroni, along with Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone.

These additions have also come with first looks at the new The Batman spinoff, as Colin Farrell has been captured walking in his full Penguin costume. He was also spotted dropping an F-bomb, meaning that the HBO series will likely be more adult than The Batman was.

Deadline has now reported that the series has added yet another actor, who is set to have a “key recurring role.”

That actor is none other than Theo Rossi, formally of Marvel notoriety. Rossi previously starred in Luke Cage as the villain, “Shades.” He now joins the Penguin series in a secretive role. The only thing known about the position is that it will play an essential part in the story.

Considering that Colin Farrell’s Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot will see his infamy rise in Gotham, Rossi could be portraying another villain known in the Batman universe.

So far, Salvatore Maroni and Sofia Falcone are two Batman villains who have been added, and we imagine there will undoubtedly be more. The new DC series is set to extend the world of The Batman, and we have already seen The Riddler and The Joker appear in the initial movie.

Matt Reeves is building out his “BatVerse,” which includes this new Penguin series and the rumored Arkham Asylum series. The Arkham series has not yet been established, so there is no telling what villains will be caged in the walls of the infamous psychiatric hospital.

Theo Rossi made a name for himself, starring as “Juice” Ortiz in the hit series, Sons of Anarchy. He also recently starred in the Aubrey Plaza movie Emily the Criminal. Rossi joins the small list of actors who have made their way from Marvel to DC.

There are plenty of people that Rossi could portray, including villains that have not yet been established. With Carmine Falcone presumed dead, it appears that more of the mob element will flood the streets of Gotham to stake their claim to the king of the criminal underground.

One infamous mobster that has yet to be cast is Black Mask. Though Ewan McGregor most recently portrayed the man in the Harley Quinn movie, Black Mask has yet to find himself in the DCU. Granted, the DCU is now being reset by James Gunn, but Black Mask is still one of the most underutilized villains.

Are you excited to see Theo Rossi in The Penguin series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!