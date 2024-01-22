‘The Marvels’ Disney+ Release Date Confirmed

Disney+ has confirmed the release date for The Marvels (2023), meaning that the box office flop can redeem itself and receive the recognition it firmly deserves.

Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik, The Marvels is a landmark film in cinema, marking the highest-grossing and the best opening weekend for a film by a Black female director.

Add on great action sequences, fun visuals, and excellent performances from Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan), Zawe Ashton (Dar-Benn), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), and Park Seo-Joon (Prince Yan D’Aladna) and you have the makings of one of the most purely enjoyable films from Marvel Studios.

Months after it has left theaters, Marvel Studios has announced in a new trailer that The Marvels will be coming to Disney+ on February 7, 2023. This means it can finally establish itself as a success after becoming the worst-grossing Marvel movie in the modern era.

After Box Office Failure, ‘The Marvels’ Can Excel On Disney+

While The Marvels was well-received by critics and audiences who saw the film, it drastically underperformed at the box office. The MCU film earned about $206 million at the box office, much lower than the over $1 billion made by its predecessor, Captain Marvel (2019), or the $476 million earned by the worst-reviewed MCU film of all time, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

This box office failure is due to a majority of factors, including the SAG-AFTRA Strike, general superhero fatigue, and overall lousy marketing from Disney. However, experts believe its release on Disney+ could serve as a redemption for the film, mainly because this pattern has been seen before.

Multiple times, movies that flopped or underperformed in theaters for various reasons found success when they finally made their way to streaming. On Disney+, the best examples are Encanto (2021) and Elemental (2023), which are now considered classics by Disney and Pixar, respectively.

Given that success, it is very likely that Disney+ viewers will gravitate toward The Marvels and enjoy it for what it is: a fun superhero romp featuring some of the most underappreciated characters in the Marvel Universe.

Do you prefer Carol Danvers (AKA Captain Marvel), Monica Rambeau, or Kamala Khan (AKA Ms. Marvel)? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!