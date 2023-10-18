‘Encanto’ Sequel Receives Exciting Update Amid Disney Disaster

Despite having a rough year with box office flops, Disney isn’t going to make any Encanto sequels into a quick cash grab.

At one point, every Disney family was thinking about Bruno after hearing the song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” relentlessly after Encanto (2021) was released. Disney did a great job releasing a movie that not only intrigued fans, but was actually worth watching as a family. Since Disney is working rigorously to adapt all of their classic animated movies into live-action movies with a “modern” twist, fans have been less interested in Disney movies and for a good reason.

Frankly, Disney has struggled to bring people to watch their movies. Even for Marvel Studios and Star Wars, the Walt Disney Company hasn’t had a lot of success recently at the box office with several movies not earning back their budget. Even with Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), fans are not interested in projects that Disney has worked hard to create.

Haunted Mansion (2023) and The Little Mermaid (2023) were also box office flops amongst fans revealing that Disney’s handling on live-action has been all over the place, but that doesn’t mean they are going to let every project get a sequel for a quick cash grab. After losing millions from big budget movies, Disney probably has no interest greenlighting a sequel if fans have no desire to watch the movie. Thankfully, animation has been in a better spot which is why Encanto’s future is very exciting.

The Madrigal family won over a lot of hearts with the fun, fast-paced fun that the family has with a cool dynamic as the movie focuses on the multigenerational Colombian family. Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz) might be the only member without powers at the start of the movie, but that doesn’t stop the movie from having exciting moments. It’s a movie full of love and wonder and now fans are wondering, will Disney make a sequel?

While nothing has been confirmed from the House of Mouse, Yvett Merino, one of the producers for Encanto, shares in a recent interview how the movie has opened the door to bringing more of Encanto into the Disney parks and hopefully see the Madrigal family in another adventure:

“I think we will continue to work on what that actually means. But we are so blown away by the reaction and how ‘Encanto’ kind of connected with so many people. We continue to look at different ways that we can keep the world alive. I know they teased a little bit of destination D23 about something ‘Encanto’ coming, possibly to one of the parks.

Merino also shares how Encanto will continue to expand into different forms across Disney and how this is being handled is very important to Disney to get it right and expand on that world:

“… There’s different—we’re working closely with our friends in publishing and consumer products to make sure—there’s always different ideas and needs and wants for, for it to stay alive out there. But I don’t have anything official to say, but I love the ‘Encanto’ world and can’t wait to see it expand across the company.”

While Encanto hasn’t received any official sequel, it’s clear that Disney wants the franchise to grow. Look at Frozen (2013) and how Disney took the time to create a sequel for the movie. Thankfully Encanto 2 or whatever story that Disney tells with the Madrigal family will be worth the wait and it’s only a matter of time before Disney figures out what to do with the franchise.

