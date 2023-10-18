For many years now, The Walt Disney Company has held an unrivaled position in the field of theme park entertainment. It has tried to remain consistent in delivering outstanding experiences to visitors, employing cutting-edge technology throughout its various parks worldwide.

Disney’s reputation for innovation is widely acknowledged, as seen in their incorporation of augmented reality elements into attractions such as the Haunted Mansion and the utilization of cutting-edge drone technology in their famous nighttime shows. Despite Disney’s commitment to achieving excellence, there may still be instances where this exceptional standard is not entirely met.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is famous for being “The Happiest Place On Earth,” a phrase coined by Walt Disney himself and upheld throughout the company’s history.

As time passed, Disney’s influence spread across the globe, including destinations like the Walt Disney World Resort and the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida. The impact of the Disney Resort brand extended even further, covering iconic locations like the Tokyo Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Disneyland Paris Resort.

In keeping with Walt Disney’s principle of constant enhancement, otherwise known as “plussing,” Disney parks steadfastly welcome advancements. It is this very commitment to high standards and “constantly going above and beyond” that is being put into question recently, however. Disney is known for its immaculate presentation and spotless building facades — so intense was Walt Disney’s obsession with cleanliness and present-ability that Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion was not allowed to have a visibly worn and crumbling exterior.

A Case of Neglect

Walt Disney himself would have likely been disappointed.

Recently, The Walt Disney Company was called out for its neglectful and shoddy maintenance of its rides and attractions.

The exterior of it’s a small world in Disneyland Paris was revealed as “peeling quite badly”, with photo imagery uploaded to X (formerly Twitter) by the DLP Report:

🔧 ‘it’s a small world’ is already peeling quite badly:

🔧 ‘it’s a small world’ is already peeling quite badly: pic.twitter.com/kahGaWN4gn — DLP Report (@DLPReport) October 17, 2023

Other Disney fans and guests shared their own disappointment at this slip in maintenance.

Some like user @travelttmagic were “confused” about this development, as the it’s a small world ride at Disneyland Paris Reort’s Disneyland Park was previously closed for a whopping 5 months. The user shared their knowledge that Disney performed weathering tests, so this slip in maintenance was rather shocking:

They do weathering tests though… So really confused here. It’s been 5 months now since the ride opened

They do weathering tests though… So really confused here. It's been 5 months now since the ride opened — Arvid – Travel to the Magic (@travelttmagic) October 17, 2023

Other users like Jeroen Swets expressed disdain for this bit of seeming neglect in the Disney Parks brand, employing a bit of sarcasm to get their disappointment across:

Closed for a year for a lick of Hornbach house brand paint.

Closed for a year for a lick of Hornbach house brand paint. — Jeroen Swets (@JeroenSwets) October 17, 2023

Meanwhile, others also pointed out how Disney did not appear to carry out the maintenance in the proper manner, likening what was happening to the turrets on Disneyland Paris’ Sleeping Beauty Castle:

Something wasn’t do properly, no way it should weather this quickly. Just like the turrets on the castle.

Something wasn't do properly, no way it should weather this quickly. Just like the turrets on the castle. — TheReal (@PHLFANJAN) October 17, 2023

Dan Carey added his two cents — that Disney was seriouesly “cheapening out again”:

Cheapened out again m!

Cheapened out again m! — Dan Carey (@DanCare25480554) October 17, 2023

It’s clear that guests to the theme parks view this as an evident decline in quality, and definitely incongruous to the stated Disney brand and vision.

Do you think Disney Parks are “cheapening out” on maintenance of their theme parks? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Discover the magic of the Disneyland Paris Resort, as an unforgettable journey awaits at the heart of Europe. Situated in Marne-la-Vallee, France, this premier European theme park and fan-favorite Disney park is located right next to the captivating Disney Village, an absolute must-visit for all ages. At Disneyland Park, dive into a world of thrilling rides, captivating performances, immersive stories, and delightful encounters with many a beloved Disney character, including your favorite princesses. Explore the enchanting atmosphere of Sleeping Beauty Castle and embark on exciting adventures in Main Street USA, Frontierland, Adventureland, Fantasyland, and Discoveryland. Don’t miss the Disneyland Paris park’s iconic Big Thunder Mountain, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril or Space Mountain retheme, Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain. Nearby, Walt Disney Studios Park awaits with Avengers Campus and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, offering an even wider range of experiences for all.

You can purchase and reserve your Disneyland Paris ticket, and Disney Premier Access over at the official website. More information about the Disneyland Paris Hotel and Extra Magic Time can also be found there for your Disney Paris trip. You can also download the Disneyland Paris app on the Google Play or App store for an even smoother experience.