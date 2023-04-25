Bruno Actor John Leguizamo Teases “Encanto 2”

In a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (2009-present), actor John Leguizamo teased guests and viewers everywhere about the potential of an Encanto 2.

While the movie wasn’t a success in theaters, Encanto (2021) became a cultural phenomenon as soon as it started streaming on Disney+. The story of the Madrigal Family became a hit with incredibly catchy songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda like “Surface Pressure” and “The Family Madrigal,” as well as incredible performances by Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero, Jessica Darrow, and John Leguizamo.

Naturally, everyone always asks when there will be a sequel, and it makes sense. Frozen (2013) got Frozen II (2019) and Moana (2016) is getting a live-action remake. Where’s the love for Encanto? According to John Leguizamo, it could be soon.

‘Encanto’ Success Was a Complete Surprise

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, actor and comedian John Leguizamo sat with Broadway legend Patti LuPone and covered several topics, including what it was like to work with Justin Bieber, Patti’s favorite roles, and playing Sid the Sloth in the Ice Age movies.

Naturally, the topic changed to Encanto, which featured Joh Leguizamo as Bruno, the misunderstood clairvoyant with a thing for rats. Immediately, Andy Cohen asked Leguizamo if we’d ever see an Encanto 2, and John was quick to respond.

“Yeah. It’s gonna be called ‘All We Do is Talk About Bruno.'”

Obviously, this was a joke referring to the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which has become Disney’s biggest hit song of all time. This success came as a complete surprise to Leguizamo.

“I had no idea. I was having a great time with Lin and the cast, and you just do these things, and you hope for the best. But to be number one in the world, the biggest Disney movie ever, you never would have thought that. Never.”

Hopefully, this means an Encanto sequel will be on its way shortly, and we’ll get to hear Leguizamo talk about Bruno even more.

