Disney Throws Director Under The Bus, Kills Marvel Plans

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could be at risk as Disney moves forward.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been a cinematic phenomenon, weaving an intricate tapestry of interconnected superhero stories on both the big screen and Disney+. However, recent challenges have surfaced, casting a shadow over the once-invincible franchise. The reception of several Disney+ shows has been lackluster, and the box office failure of Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) raised eyebrows. Nevertheless, the most significant blow came with the release of The Marvels (2023), starring Brie Larson, which has been deemed the biggest box office bomb in the MCU’s history.

Disney, in its effort to mitigate the damage, has initiated a vigorous damage-control campaign, with CEO Bob Iger at the forefront. The recent reports from World of Reel shed light on Disney’s staggering losses, allegedly surpassing $1 billion over the last four theatrical releases.

One of Iger’s perplexing excuses revolves around steering clear of “culture wars” and minimizing progressive “messaging” in future Disney releases. Additionally, he has indirectly pointed fingers at the director of The Marvels, Nia DaCosta, who made history as the first female black director to helm an MCU movie.

In an interview at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit, Iger suggested that DaCosta needed additional assistance during the filming of The Marvels, citing the challenges posed by COVID. He claimed that due to the pandemic, there was a lack of supervision on set, implying that this contributed to the movie’s shortcomings. Disney’s coordinated effort to shift blame onto DaCosta has taken various forms. A Variety report suggested that DaCosta disappeared during the post-production of The Marvels to work on her next project, Hedda. DaCosta rebutted, stating that Disney was well aware of her commitments to the new project and insinuated that the leak was a deliberate attempt to scapegoat her.

Another leak to The Hollywood Reporter alleged that DaCosta was absent from a private cast-and-crew screening of The Marvels on November 8 in Los Angeles. DaCosta’s response was swift, asserting that she was never invited to the screening and expressing her dedication to her cast and crew. Furthermore, DaCosta disclosed about a month ago that she had zero creative control over The Marvels, emphasizing that it was “a Kevin Feige production” and “his movie.” This admission raises questions about Disney’s expectations and the dynamics of creative control within the MCU.

The saga surrounding The Marvels and Nia DaCosta underscores the challenges faced by filmmakers within the MCU, particularly those breaking barriers in terms of diversity. The attempts to lay blame on the director, especially one with historic significance, raise concerns about the broader issues within the entertainment industry.

The tumultuous reception of The Marvels (2023) and the subsequent fallout with director Nia DaCosta are not just isolated incidents for Disney; they pose a significant threat to the carefully laid plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) moving forward. The immense financial losses, coupled with the public relations debacle, are sending shockwaves through Disney’s MCU strategy.

The failure of The Marvels is not just a financial setback but a blow to the carefully cultivated image of the studio’s superhero franchise. The damage-control campaign, which involves implicitly blaming director Nia DaCosta, raises concerns about the impact on future MCU projects. As Disney grapples with these setbacks, it must think strategically about its next move to salvage the MCU’s reputation and financial viability. The studio will likely have to reassess its approach to both Disney+ shows and theatrical releases, considering the lukewarm reception some of the streaming platform’s series have received.

The failure of Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and The Marvels indicates that the MCU is no longer impervious to missteps. This realization could force Disney to reevaluate its creative direction, perhaps emphasizing quality over quantity and ensuring that each project aligns with audience expectations and the evolving cultural landscape.

As Disney moves forward with the MCU, there are reports that the company may kill off its original plans altogether, as several projects had questionable box office futures already. While this hasn’t been confirmed, it will be interesting to see just how Disney elects to proceed with the MCU, particularly after the lumps it has taken recently.

