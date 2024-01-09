After Historic Box Office Flop, Disney and Marvel Announce ‘The Marvels’ Digital Release Date

Get ready to see even more of The Marvels (2023) trio.

Related: Disney’s “PR Move” Brings Back Guilty Jonathan Majors with New Update, “That Did Not Happen”

Of all the MCU movies that make up Marvel Studios’ critically acclaimed Infinity Saga, perhaps none are as widely despised as Captain Marvel (2019). Whether it was the fault of a lackluster script, overly-predictable hero origin story, or the performance of its leading woman, Brie Larson, many audiences took issues with the film — but that didn’t stop it from grossing over $1.1 billion worldwide.

Today, the era of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the OG Avengers is long behind us, but one MCU hero who managed to make the jump from the Infinity Saga to the Multiverse Saga is Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, who recently teamed up with WandaVision‘s Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel breakout, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), for director Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels. Unfortunately, it failed to make much of a slash at the box office, becoming the lowest-grossing MCU movie of all time with a global haul of around $205 million.

Related: Disney Seemingly Abandons Marvel Show Before Release

Despite not faring overly well with fans, most would agree that the Captain Marvel sequel wasn’t egregiously bad by any means — rather, forgettable. It doesn’t help that the film came at a particularly turbulent time for Marvel Studios, which has suffered from “superhero fatigue” in recent years due to its sheer output of movies, TV specials, and Disney+ shows. Regardless, The Marvels is gearing up for its at-home release date, which promises new deleted footage in a cosmic trip behind the scenes.

Per Variety, the Brie Larson-led comic book sequel will become available to purchase/rent on Google Play, Apple TV+, and Prime Video beginning January 16 and on Blu-ray and DVD on February 13. This puts its estimated Disney+ debut sometime between late February to early April. The digital and physical releases will feature exclusive bonus content, including four deleted scenes, a gag reel, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and an audio commentary from DaCosta and VFX Supervisor Tara DeMarco.

Experience #TheMarvels. Be the first to watch at home. Buy it on Digital January 16. Pre order now: http://bit.ly/BuyTheMarvels Own it on Blu-ray February 13.

Experience #TheMarvels. Be the first to watch at home. Buy it on Digital January 16. Pre order now: https://t.co/roDRn1zK35 Own it on Blu-ray February 13. pic.twitter.com/nC0F0Gx09b — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 8, 2024

While specifics remain unknown, the superhero studio did offer some ideas of what to expect from The Marvels’ deleted scenes. One segment, called “Captain-in-Residence,” will supposedly find Kamala on Carol’s ship after an unexpected switch, where she’ll pick up a call from fan-favorite Thor: Ragnarok (2017) alum Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). Another, titled “Space Yoga,” will see Muneeba Khan (Zenobia Shroff) teaching yoga while an exasperated Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) looks on.

Considering that Disney stopped reporting The Marvels’ box office results early last month, the company is likely banking on the success of its at-home premiere, as its digital release will (hopefully, at least) garner more viewers for the latest MCU installment. Still, it’s hard to say if its DVD release will salvage its reputation, as those who skipped its theatrical run likely won’t be rushing to stream it anytime soon.

Is it fair that The Marvels is officially Marvel Studios’ biggest box office flop, or did it deserve another chance? Share your thoughts in the comments below!