Disney’s “PR Move” Brings Back Guilty Jonathan Majors with New Update, “That Did Not Happen”

After being convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment in a split verdict after a domestic trial explored the assault allegations between Jonathan Majors and his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, Majors has officially spoken out, thanks to Disney giving him a platform.

On December 18, a jury convicted Jonathan Majors of assaulting and harassing his former girlfriend. The actor had encountered movement coach Grace Jabbari while working on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. As outlined in the criminal complaint, Majors allegedly struck Jabbari’s face, twisted her arm, and caused a fracture to her finger during an altercation in a chauffeured car in the early hours of March 25.

As stated by The Cut, “The Manhattan district attorney’s office celebrated the outcome. “The evidence presented throughout this trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day,” Alvin Bragg said in a statement. “Today, a jury determined that pattern of abuse and coercion culminated with Mr. Majors assaulting and harassing his girlfriend.”

In a mixed verdict, the jury had also acquitted Majors of two charges.

While Majors was convicted of some crimes, he was acquitted for the charge of assault with intent, which his lawyer Priya Chaudhry, believed to be the most serious charge.

Majors was dropped by his agency, CAA during the trial, and was said to have been extremely rude to staff. Disney also dropped Majors from all future projects following the actor’s conviction for assault and harassment. Jonathan Majors had begun playing Kang, the new overarching villain within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Majors had already appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the first two seasons of Loki. He was to star in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, dated for release in May 2026. The future of The Kang Dynasty is now unclear, however, recasts are now in discussion.

While Disney did seemingly cut ties with Jonathan, they still ensured he had a platform to speak on. During this morning’s Good Morning America, ABC News anchor Linsey Davis spoke with Majors for his first official interview since the verdict.

Variety shared a transcript of the interview, “That did not happen,” Majors said to Davis when she asked if he was responsible for Jabbari’s injuries, including a fractured finger and cut behind her ear. In response to a question about how she got injured if not from him, he replied: “I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity, that would give me some type of peace about it.”

“You’re confident you didn’t do it?” Davis asked, to which Majors responded: “I have no question.”

Jonathan went into detail on how he was “shocked and afraid” after hearing that he was deemed guilty.

“I’m standing there and the verdict comes down,” Jonathan said. “I say, ‘How is that possible?’ Based off the evidence — based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence — how is that possible?”

When asked if he feels any responsibility for what happened that night, Majors said he regrets “stepping out” of the relationship. It seems that Majors admits he was not the best of boyfriends but maintains that he did not touch Grace violently.

“I shouldn’t have been in the car. I shouldn’t have stepped out of the relationship. I shouldn’t have been in the relationship,” Majors said. “If I’m not in the car, none of this is happening. If I leave the relationship, none of this is happening. If I’m man enough or brave enough to say, ‘I want to see someone else’ or ‘I’m done now,’ I’m not in that car. We’re not here. I’m responsible for those things.”

“But none of her injuries,” Davis reiterated.

“Can’t say that,” Majors responded. “None of her injuries.”

It appears that Jonathan wishes he had the powers of Kang the Conqueror, with the ability to go into a different timeline where he wasn’t in the car or in a relationship with Grace Jabbari. Grace did testify on multiple accounts during the two-week trial, however, Majors did not.

Majors doubled down with Davis, stating that he would never hit a woman and that he was “reckless with her heart, not her body”, hinting that Jabbari was mentally unstable, possibly due to the breakup. Majors shared his faith with God when asked if he will be continuing his Hollywood career, it seems that the actor is praying for a return, however, it is up to “God’s plan”, or perhaps “he who remains”.

It was rather interesting that Disney cut ties within hours of the verdict coming out; meanwhile, they are still capitalizing on the drama by giving Majors the first interview that allowed him to continue to project his innocence, as ABC is Disney-owned. An argument can be made that perhaps Disney is hoping to have Majors clean his name and reputation so that he can return to the MCU; however, that is entirely speculative at this point.

That being said, others, such as The Cosmic Wonder, who uploaded the teaser of the interview just a few hours ago, titled the video, “BREAKING! JONATHAN MAJORS FINALLY SPEAKING UP! Disney PR move to RE-HIRE HIM?”

The comments of the video share the same assumption and allegation against Disney that this was a PR move to help with Jonathan’s image. Inside the Magic has contacted Disney for comment but has not heard back at the time of this article’s publishing.

Disney handled this assault trial much differently than Johnny Depp’s trial with Amber Heard just a few years prior. It seems that Disney learned to not “jump the gun”, and wait for the verdict before booting an actor from a franchise. When it came to Depp, Disney removed him from Pirates of the Caribbean and stripped away the character of Captain Jack Sparrow before a verdict was reached.

Not only were fans outraged by Disney’s lack of loyalty, but Depp was not found guilty, meaning that Disney had nearly ruined one of their most lucrative franchises for no reason, as many have stated they will not watch a Pirates of the Caribbean without Depp, and the actor said he would not return to the role after Disney’s decision, not even for $300 million.

The future of Jonathan Majors in terms of his career and standing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe does seem rather bleak at the moment, but it seems that the actor is continuing to try to clear any allegations from his name, regardless of the verdict.

What do you think of Jonathan Majors? Will he return to Disney?