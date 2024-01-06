Jonathan Majors Disney Return Compared to ‘The Boys,’ “Who’s He Fooling?”

Former Marvel actor Jonathan Majors is back on our screens – but some people are comparing his return to something like the parody superhero show The Boys.

In December, Majors was found guilty of two acts of assault and harassment against his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari. This followed his arrest in March when he was accused of assault, strangulation, and harassment during an altercation with Jabbari in New York City.

After months of speculation, Disney officially cut ties with the actor following his guilty verdict. Before then, Majors had portrayed Kang – set up as the new “big bad” of the MCU – in the Disney+ series Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), in which many critics hailed his performance as a highlight.

That’s why fans were so shocked to discover yesterday that Majors is returning to the spotlight with Disney. On January 5, ABC News revealed that Majors had sat down with its anchor Linsey Davis for an interview set to air on Good Morning America on January 8. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu will later stream an IMPACT x Nightline half-hour special featuring even more footage.

The announcement was accompanied by a clip of Majors in which he claims “it’s been hard” and wipes his eyes. He later apologizes while Davis questions him: “Do you think you’ll ever work in Hollywood again?”

This initial announcement already stirred controversy on X (formerly known as Twitter) as users pointed out how unusual it is for Majors to be given a platform by a network owned by the same company that only recently fired him over his assault charges. Some have compared the clip to the satirical TV show The Boys.

an ep of the boys was leaked

the boys season 4 getting a rewrite as we speak to include a scene like this

Users also highlighted the similarity between the Majors interview and a storyline in the TV show in which The Deep (Chace Crawford) tries to rehabilitate his image after being accused of sexual assault.

Disney is unironically doing what Vought did with The Deep in the boys.

Firing him and then hiring him for a redemption arc on one of their subsidiary shows.

Even those not drawing parallels between Majors and The Boys were skeptical of the interview’s authenticity. One user wrote, “I’m sorry, what?! Who’s he fooling with them fake tears?!” Meanwhile, another commented: “Disney really said u can’t be kang no more but no hard feelings we’ll give u the abc sit down interview so u can move on.”

The full interview with Jonathan Majors is set to air on Good Morning America on January 8. An extended version will stream on the ABC News Live program Prime later that same day.

