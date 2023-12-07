“I Learned Not To Fight Back,” Jonathan Majors Accuser Takes the Stand

CONTENT WARNING: DOMESTIC ABUSE

After more than eight months since the initial arrest, the person accusing Jonathan Majors of domestic abuse and harassment is testifying against the actor in court.

Early in his career, actor Jonathan Majors seemed to be on top of the world. After receiving critical acclaim and an Emmy Nomination for his performance in Lovecraft Country (2020), Majors would continue to show the same level of skill and success with roles in Devotion (2022), Creed III (2023), and Magazine Dreams (2023).

This soon garnered the attention of Marvel Studios, who cast him as the main villain for phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kang the Conqueror. He has since played variants of the iconic villain in Loki (2022-present) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). He is expected to continue playing the character in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

However, things took a turn for the worse after Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City on assault, strangulation, and harassment charges from a domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Since the March Arrest, Majors has lost multiple roles, a commercial deal with the US Army, and representation.

Now, the Jonathan Majors trial has officially begun, with Majors maintaining his innocence as his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabari has taken the stand against the acclaimed actor on Wednesday, December 6.

“He Knows What He’s Done.” Alleged Abuse Victim Testifies Against Jonathan Majors

In the eight months leading up to the trial, Grace Jabbari became the subject of numerous attacks and rumors, something she acknowledged on the stand. “It’s felt like the abuse that I was in has just not ended.”

“He knows what he’s done,” Jabbari said to the courtroom, which included Judge Michael Gaffey and the six-person jury. Jabari answered questions from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office as well as Priya Chaudhry from the defense. “He’s cheated on me, he’s attacked me,” she maintained.

When she was grilled more by Chaudhry regarding her not fighting back against Majors, Jabbari simply said, “I learned not to fight back.” When asked about not calling the police immediately after the incident, Jabbari explained, “I think things he had told me in the past of not trusting [the] police, and what they would do to him, as a Black man, and I didn’t want to put him in that situation.”

When the police finally did arrive, Jabbari elaborated on the awkwardness of the situation. “Being a woman, half-naked, and surrounded by strange men, was not the nicest feeling I’ve ever experienced in my life.” She didn’t reveal what had happened until she was being examined at the hospital for a busted finger, bruising, swelling, and a self-cleaned laceration behind her ear. She then told doctors about “a situation with my boyfriend …had hurt me, and that I hadn’t done anything to myself.”

Jonathan Majors’ defense attorney, Priya Chaudhry, then maintained Majors’ innocence, claiming that he was actually the victim in this situation. She stated that Jabbari may or may not have a drinking problem and cited Majors’ upbringing, faith, education, and career. Throughout her cross-examination, Chaudhry was countered by Judge Gaffey, who objected to her questioning of Jabari.

More testimony is expected from Jabbari on Thursday. There is no word whether Jonathan Majors will testify.

If you or someone close to you is experiencing domestic abuse, please call the domestic abuse hotline at (800) 799-7233. Help is available.