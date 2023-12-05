Marvel Officially Ditches ‘Loki’ Writer For ‘Avengers’ Franchise

Marvel Studios convinced fans that they were picking the right writer for Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025), but fans don’t realize what is really happening because one Loki writer has already been ditched for the biggest MCU projects.

Avengers 5 must be an instant hit for Marvel Studios. After years of inconsistent projects released for the MCU, fans are tired of mediocre content. At one point, Marvel’s slate had too many super heroes joining the MCU, and fans weren’t interested in keeping up with the MCU like they did a few years back. Now, Marvel’s Phase Five is hitting a new low with series like Tom Hiddleston’s Loki not even making new records for the franchise despite having one of the best stories told. No Marvel movie has hit a billion dollars at the box office this year, and Disney is feeling the weight of their actions with promises from Bob Iger that things will be different.

The Marvels (2023) might be Brie Larson’s new adventure in the MCU, but it’s also the worst box office for an MCU movie ever. Fans are tired of where the story has gone, and Kang Dynasty already has its own set of problems with Jonathan Majors on trial, making fans unsure even if Kang the Conqueror will continue to be the focus of the Multiverse Saga.

Recently, Marvel reported that Michael Waldron will be writing the script for Avengers 5 and while fans were excited because the writer created Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, some might not realize who saved the series. Eric Martin, the writer who helped revise sections of Season 1 and wrote a good portion of Season 2, isn’t involved with the project despite providing some of the best story moments for fans. Instead, Waldron will get the honors of writing the script despite fans having mixed feelings about him after his writing on Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

It’s clear that Martin would be perfect to write the Avengers movie, but we are stuck with Waldron, who could end up making something that fans want or taking the movie in a direction that will bomb. With the high stakes, it’s shocking that Marvel wouldn’t want to pick someone who could write the movie in a way they could confidently rely on to succeed. Currently, there’s no guarantee what type of story will be told, but fans will just have to strap in and hope for the best when the next major installment of the Multiverse Saga is finally released.

At the very least, Martin deserves to write more MCU stories because fans loved what happened with Loki. The TVA will have a large role from now on with Mobius (Owen Wilson), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), O.B. (Ke Huy Quan), and Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) all around and can easily be a part of more stories. Loki expanded on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has helped fans understand the Multiverse is here to stay and why someone like Kang the Conqueror is a villain to be afraid of.

Hopefully, Marvel will continue to give Martin new projects to write the script because Marvel needs all the help they can get to help stop their franchise from sinking after the past few years. There’s a lot left to do at Marvel Studios to regain fans’ trust, but this could be one of many first steps in the right direction.

Do you think Eric Martin deserves to write more MCU content? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!