Marvel Studios seems ready to hire a new face.

Having wrapped up Phase Four with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022, the Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) embarked on a significant exploration of the new Multiverse Saga. Phase Five of the MCU saw the official introduction of Jonathan Majors‘ (Creed III, Lovecraft Country, The Last Black Man in San Francisco) formidable character, Kang the Conqueror (Nathaniel Richards in the Marvel comic world), on the big screen.

Majors’ future in the broader Marvel universe, however, was jeopardized when the actor became entangled in allegations of physical assault and domestic abuse. Now, following recent reports, it’s come to light that The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios are seemingly looking at a particular actor to join the MCU — potentially as a newly recast Kang himself.

Related: Disney Seemingly Avoiding Johnny Depp Situation, Standing Behind Marvel’s Kang

Stepping into a prominent role, Jonathan Majors played a pivotal character in Ant-Man 3, AKA Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). Before this, he portrayed a Kang Variant named He Who Remains (later Victor Timely), a character encountered by Loki Laufeyson/Loki Odinson (Tom Hiddleston) in his standalone Disney+ series, Loki (2021). The events of this series had a profound impact on the MCU, breaking its boundaries by officially confirming the existence of the Multiverse — a formidable threat surpassing Josh Brolin’s Thanos and his Infinity Stones.

Earlier this year, actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York for allegations of physical assault against his then-girlfriend. This began the public controversy, as investigations proceeded into the matter, with an uncertain verdict for the star — and an equally uncertain future in The Walt Disney Company-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe, as a result.

Now, with reports stating the Majors is out of the MCU — thus leaving the Kang role up for grabs, a new report from Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) via Hollywood Handle tells us that Marvel might just be honing in on their new Kang replacement:

Ryan Gosling is reportedly in talks to join the MCU in an unknown role. (Via: @DanielRPK)

Ryan Gosling is reportedly in talks to join the MCU in an unknown role. (Via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/bsjkyZNScU — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) December 19, 2023

Related: Marvel Studios Cut Jonathan Majors’ Kang, Backstory Tweaked to Fit

Furthermore, ComicBookMovie.com reports that Gosling met with Feige, “they may be discussing more than one character”, while also citing Daniel Richtman’s Patreon leak:

Gosling has met with Kevin Feige about potentially coming aboard the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We don’t know if the actor is officially in talks, and Richtman doesn’t mention any specific heroes or villains, but we’re hearing that they may be discussing more than one character.

Now, with Majors fully out of the picture and a “more than one character” indication — it’s important to remember that Kang is the sort of bad guy with multiple Variants across the Multiverse.

Should we expect a recast announcement? Or perhaps the indication that an even bigger villain — Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four franchise, for example. Only time (and Marvel) will tell.

Do you think Ryan Gosling could be Kang the Conqueror, or perhaps another Big Bad? Share your thoughts in the comments below!