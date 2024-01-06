Disney Seemingly Abandons Marvel Show Before Release

Disney appears to be writing off the new Echo (2023) Marvel television series.

After the exit of the original Avengers team in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios aims to assemble a new roster of street-level superheroes. Intending to expand their existing franchises, including those initially established through the now-discontinued Netflix Marvel partnership, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) new Multiverse Saga is geared towards captivating fresh audiences with more Disney+ (Disney Plus) offerings. As a key component of this strategy, Marvel President Kevin Feige has unveiled the introduction of several eagerly awaited series — including the first R-rated Disney+ Marvel series based on the Marvel comic book character of the same name, Echo.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has initiated a pattern of reintroducing some of its most cherished heroes and villains, starting with the inclusion of Wilson Fisk, portrayed by Vincent D’Onofrio, as the primary antagonist in the 2021 Hawkeye TV show centered around Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). Fisk is set to reprise his role as the antagonist in the upcoming Echo Marvel series, originally scheduled for a Summer 2023 premiere, now releasing January 9, 2024. The Echo series is a new kind of offering titled “Marvel Spotlight”, and will showcase Alaqua Cox in the lead role as Echo/Maya Lopez.

The new Echo show, unfortunately, does not appear to be something that The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios have a lot of faith in. Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) shares the news that the review embargo for Echo is “at the exact same time” as the show’s release date and premiere on Disney+:

Echo premieres, all 5 eps on Disney+ and Hulu at 9:00pm ET on Jan 9. The review embargo is at the exact same time.

There is an insinuation here that Disney and Marvel are not particularly confident in this project, lifting the embargo on reviews during the premiere instead of before — thus eliminating any potentially negative reviews that might impact the show’s initial watch numbers.

This is a move that Marvel fans themselves have picked up on, as user @Vtuber94077 comments:

I hope it’s good but if the review embargo is at the exact same time, it usually means it ain’t good or studios don’t have faith in the project!

Echo revisits Maya Lopez as she embarks on a journey from New York City back to Oklahoma after her experiences in Hawkeye with Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), exploring a reconnection with her Native American heritage.

Furthermore, Daredevil/Matt Murdock, AKA the Man Without Fear, portrayed by Charlie Cox, is slated to make an appearance. Zahn McClarnon takes on a pivotal role as William Lopez in this highly anticipated series, alongside undisclosed characters played by Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, and Graham Greene.

