Marvel Studios Unveils New Avengers Team

In its newest series, Marvel Studios has unveiled that multiple new members are joining some old favorites in order to create a new Avengers team.

The Avengers represent the core of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Assembled by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), the base formation featured Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), The Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow (Scarlett Johannsson), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and has gone on to include numerous other heroes as well.

However, this isn’t the only iteration of the iconic team. In Marvel Comics, there have been countless teams forming under the Avengers name. Now, Marvel Studios is taking part in the fun, creating its own retro version of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

SPOILER ALERT! If you wish to watch What if…? Season 2 completely in the dark, then do not read ahead.

Marvel Studios Shows Off New 80s Avengers Heroes

Related: Marvel Confirms Unprecedented Development for ‘Loki’ Spin-Off

The second season of What If…? (2021-present) sees Howard Stark, Tony Stark’s father, and Captain Carter, the Peggy Carter version of Captain America, forming a new iteration of the Avengers to tackle a brand-new villainous force.

This version will only have two familiar faces joining the team: Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Bucky Barnes AKA The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). The rest will either be alternate versions of familiar faces or characters that haven’t been involved with the Avengers in the MCU.

Related: Marvel President Confirms Craziest Rumors About Upcoming ‘Avengers’ Movie

Audiences will see previous iterations of Black Panther and Ant-Man. This version of Black Panther will be King T’Chaka, the father of Chadwick Boseman‘s T’Challa. Ant-Man will be the more traditional Hank Pym, played by Michael Douglas in the Ant-Man films.

Other new additions include Mar-Vell, a Kree scientist helping humans research the Tesseract played by Annette Bening in Captain Marvel (2019), and Goliath, the heroic pseudonym of Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne) from Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).

Related: Marvel May Make Radical Change To Troubled ‘Avengers’ Project

They will be joining together to fight none other than Peter Quill, who is actually the villain of the piece, having been successfully delivered to Ego by Yondu. Fortunately, he is eventually recruited to aid the Avengers in the end.

There is no evidence that audiences will ever see this rendition of the Avengers ever form again, especially since What If…? is so experimental, but this looks like a fan and interesting version of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, especially with that retro 80s vibe. Hopefully, this iteration will match the high expectations set by its predecessors.

Who would you like to see from an Avengers-like team? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!