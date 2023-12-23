Marvel May Make Radical Change To Troubled ‘Avengers’ Project

Marvel may split one of its upcoming Avengers movies into two, if the latest rumors are to be believed.

The post-Endgame (2019) Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t run too smoothly, impacted by everything from weak storytelling, poor box office performance, and the recent firing of Jonathan Majors, who was cast as its new big-bad, Kang.

With Disney cutting back on Marvel content for the time being, it’s becoming increasingly selective about the projects it does pursue. However, it seems like it’s fully committed to developing a new Avengers lineup as rumor has it we could we could see three new films in the near-future, not two.

Industry insider Jeff Sneider reports that Marvel is considering splitting Avengers: Secret Wars – currently set to hit theaters in 2027 – into two separate films. A source allegedly says that it is shaping up to be “a giant five-hour movie with a year-long intermission.”

Little is known about Avengers: Secret Wars right now. However, it’s thought to act as a reset for the Marvel Cinematic Universe – potentially recasting deceased heroes such as Iron Man and Black Widow with their multiversal counterparts, as well as featuring cameos from characters such as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of Peter Parker.

Before Marvel gets to that point, it needs to contend with the fifth Avengers film. Originally titled Avengers: Kang Dynasty, the Hollywood Reporter recently claimed that Marvel has started referring to the movie as Avengers 5 and may take the film in a different direction after Jonathan Majors was found guilty of reckless assault and harassment.

It now seems increasingly likely that that new direction will see Marvel delve deeper into the Secret Wars storyline. In the comics, this storyline sees Earth-616 (the MCU’s universe) collide with other universes, and heroes team up to defeat Doctor Doom. The MCU is yet to introduce Doctor Doom, but fans have speculated that he could make his debut in Phase 6, which kicks off with Fantastic Four (2025).

Inside the Magic has reached out to Marvel for comment but has not heard back by the time of publishing.

What would you like to see from a two-part Avengers: Secret Wars? Let us know in the comments!