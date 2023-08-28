Lupita Nyong’o Pays Heartbreaking Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Three years after his death, the late Chadwick Boseman received a fitting and heartbreaking tribute from his Black Panther (2018) co-star and friend, Lupita Nyong’o.

Chadwick Boseman was one of the most talented actors of his generation. A student at Howard University, Boseman became known through his breakout roles as Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013) and James Brown in Get On Up (2014). He also gave incredible performances in Da 5 Bloods (2020) and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020), the latter of which earned him a posthumous Academy Award nomination.

However, Chadwick Boseman is most recognized as King T’Challa in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Black Panther. His performance as the King of Wakanda was immediately iconic, helping make the film one of the most popular and critically acclaimed in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, and Lupita Nyong’o.

Unfortunately, his career came to an abrupt and tragic end when he passed away from stage III colon cancer. In the years since, multiple friends, family, and fans have paid tribute to the beloved actor. And today, on the third anniversary of his death, none were more poignant than Lupita Nyong’o’s.

Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Boseman and His “Suave Flare”

Known for her roles in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2021), Star Wars, 12 Years a Slave (2013), and Jordan Peele’s Us (2019), Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o particularly remembers Chadwick Boseman. In a post on Instagram, Nyong’o mourned the late actor on the third anniversary of his death, celebrating his kindness, joy, and “suave flare.”

“Three years ago today, I experienced a singular pain at the news of [Chadwick Boseman] ‘s death. The confusion was so profound that it took months to trust the feeling of joy again. This is a photo I took on film at the airport as we arrived in South Korea in 2018. We had just learned to do the baby heart with our fingers. Here, Chadwick was adding his suave flare. We spent a glorious 72 hours there, and the memory fills me with so much joy.”

Nyong’o continued, “Death is hard to understand, maybe even harder to accept. But the love generated from the life he lived will fuel every anniversary marking his absence. Chadwick may no longer be in our photos, but he will always be in our hearts.”

It’s clear that Chadwick Boseman touched people’s lives both onscreen and off. He was beloved by many and seemed as kind as he was talented. While his presence has been and will be missed for years to come, at least we still have his movies to look back on.

What is your favorite Chadwick Boseman moment? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!