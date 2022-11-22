“Get A Life,” ‘Black Panther’ Star Lashes Out At Publication Over Old Controversy

Sometimes the past comes back to haunt you, and one MCU star was tired of being accused of something she isn’t.

In Hollywood, it’s easy to be canceled or compared to people who might not be like you over one decision. Leticia Wright’s Shuri from Black Panther (2018) faced this dilemma after posting a video sharing anti-vax views. This moment led many fans to hate the actress and stirred a lot of rumors that the actress resisted masking policies and slowed production.

Since then, Wright has apologized, and Ryan Coogler and producer Nate Moore have confirmed that Wright’s beliefs never prevented the team from getting their work done. Wright was quiet after her apology while working on the movie.

It seemed to have paid off as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) is doing very well at the box office, and Wright’s performance is being praised by many. Without Chadwick Boseman, fans were concerned that a movie without the main star that made it possible would flop, but the sequel proves that Wakanda is here to stay.

The movie explored a new side of the MCU, Talokan, ruled by Tenoch Huerta’s Namor. The King of Talokan is a dangerous enemy with access to Vibranium. Phase Four is mostly over, with James Gunn’s Guardian of the Galaxy: Holiday Special serving as the epilogue.

Everything was going great for Leticia Wright until a report from The Hollywood Reporter angered the actress. The article compares her with Will Smith and Brad Pitt for their controversies, leading the actress to lash out at the reporter. Another reporter shared the news online by taking screenshots of Wright’s comments:

So, I wasn’t going to share this until I saw Letitia Wright’s response to the THR article. Scott Feinberg messaged me directly when I criticized his piece. Letitia’s response for context:

Wright calls the reporter out as she finds it “vile” for her to be compared with men who face sexual assault accusations and/or abuse which is not what she is being accused of. She points out that Scott Feinberg was originally blocked as he wrote other harsh news about her, and the actress wants to hear nothing more about it.

She explains that she took her time after her apology to work hard and give a fantastic performance in honor of Chadwick Boseman, which she is proud of, but she hates that others like this reporter want to remind the world of one incident that is not anywhere close to being on the same level as sexual assault/abuse.

The actress rarely calls out anyone on the Internet, so fans should know that when she speaks, she means it. It’s a shame that the actress will have her time in the spotlight challenged by moments in the past that she has already made amends for.

