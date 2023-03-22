Jordan Peele, Universal Pictures Teaming Up Again for New Film

Some of us are still figuring out whether we loved or hated the (spoiler alert) alien creature from Jordan Peele’s Nope (2022). Regardless of how you feel about his movies, one thing is sure; Universal Pictures loves him. Peele is teaming up again with Universal Pictures for his upcoming fourth film. Here’s what we know so far.

According to an article by Variety, Jordan Peele is set to direct a new film with Universal Pictures for a release date aiming for the Christmas holiday of 2024. For those that follow up with Peele’s career, this will be the fourth time he has worked with Universal Pictures, as his last three movies were produced and released by the mentioned studio. So what about any information regarding the plot, title, or characters?

Of course, as always and in Jordan Peele fashion, no other information has been released. Peele is known for keeping his films under wraps and away from any leaks to the media. Even his trailers are encrypted with mystery. But shrouding his mystery films gives audiences a much more thrilling experience once released in cinemas. With 20 months until the 2024 holiday season, one can only speculate what Peele will direct next. His genre always seems to lean more toward horror, so maybe another one-hit wonder is coming. Another question is whether there will be any box office competition regarding Peele’s target release timeframe. Short answer, yes – yes, there will be. Here’s what I mean.

With a December 20, 2024, release date, James Cameron’s Avatar 3 will undoubtedly bring some serious heat (and seats) to the theaters. Another film to be released in December of 2024 will be the third installment of Sonic the Hedgehog. So with all this competition, time will only tell if Peele’s film will live up to the hype. As more details emerge, come back here for some juicy new information regarding his upcoming blockbuster hit.

