Home » Entertainment » Marvel

Marvel Confirms Unprecedented Development for ‘Loki’ Spin-Off

in Marvel

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen Leave a comment
Tom Hiddleston as Loki (L) and Owen Wilson as Mobius (R) in 'Loki'

Credit: Marvel Studios

Two years ago, Marvel dropped the first season of what would be a direct sequel or spin-off to their hit Loki series starring Tom Hiddleston. Now, once again following the latest bout of Loki, What If…? Season 2 will explode with Multiversal moments, and the superhero studio just addressed its unprecedented development.

Tom Hiddleston's Loki hearing the Multiverse
Credit: Marvel Studios

On December 22, Marvel Studios will begin airing the sophomore season of its What If…? animated TV series. What If…? proved to be far more than what it first seemed when it landed on The Walt Disney Company’s Disney+ streaming service in the summer of 2021, bringing the Multiverse to the mainstream right after Loki Season 1 unveiled its scope. In this way, What If…? proved to be directly linked to Loki in the way Loki introduced and explored the idea of the Sacred Timeline and such, establishing its status as a spin-off to the popular Michael Waldron-created series.

At one point, it seemed unlikely that What If…? Season 2 would even get a 2023 debut. It was meant to debut in “Early 2023,” but was eventually changed to “Coming Soon,” and there it remained for months and months. But, in a surprise turn of events, Marvel Studios revealed that What If…? would be making its 2023 debut after all, and it would do so in an unprecedented way.

A new superhero team assembles in Season 2 of 'Marvel's What If...?'
Credit: Marvel Studios

Beginning December 22, the nine episodes in What If…? Season 2 will be released daily, meaning the last episode will drop on December 30, 2023. At the recent launch of What If…? Season 2, Marvel Studios director Bryan Andrews, who helmed the first season, spoke about the daily episode release structure, how producers Brad Winderbaum and Dana Vasquez-Eberherdt planned the festive event, and confirmed its surprising nature.

“Well, I mean, you know, Brad [Winderbaum] and Dana [Vasquez-Eberhardt] were off somewhere concocting the magical-ness of how to release these things,” Andrews said at the What If…? Season 2 Q & A (via The Direct). “We were busy just like, ‘We’re working. When is it coming out? We don’t know. We don’t know. And so somehow they stumbled upon this, or was [it] their grandpa? I don’t know how they did it.”

Iron Man/Tony Stark dons a Santa suit in Season 2 of Marvel Studios' 'What If...?'
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Chris Pratt Replaced as Peter Quill in MCU, More Details Released

Andrews went on to highlight the positive response the series has garnered thus far and how the daily release feels perfect for the holidays — “it’s like every day you get a brand new gift.” Andrews is tapped to return to direct episodes of the second season. A.C. Bradley, the creator of the series, is also serving as head writer.

So far, fans can see by the trailer what sorts of stories to expect. From what if Nebula joined the Nova Corps to what if Happy Hogan saved Christmas to Cate Blanchett’s return as the villainous Hela, What If…? looks once again to be more important to the Multiverse Saga than perhaps any other project, aside from Loki.

Karl Urban as Skurge the Executioner (left) and Cate Blanchett as Hela (right) in Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Marvel Confirms the Next Full Avengers Team in the MCU

What If…? Season 1 introduced many new elements to Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, chiefly Uatu, The Watcher, played by Jeffrey Wright. Not allowed to interfere with events in the Multiverse, The Watcher brought many new characters into focus, and some have even since transitioned into the live-action world. Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter debuted in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), for example, after first being introduced in the first episode of What If…?

When looking at the Multiverse Saga as a whole, no project has shined a light on the machinations of the Multiverse as Loki and What If…? have, which is why the second season of the latter dropping right after Loki Season 2 feels important to the greater mythos of this Multiversal era.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) gathering branched timelines in 'Loki' 2.06
Credit: Marvel Studios

Loki Season 3?

While there seem to be no more Loki seasons on the way, at least in the way fans have grown accustomed to, Tom Hiddleston’s beloved God of Mischief will likely appear at some point in the future as the franchise hurtles towards Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

The emotional end of the second season showed Loki alone after becoming the new He Who Remains (previously Jonathan Majors) and saving the Temporal Loom from imploding and causing immense and irreversible destruction. In doing so, his friends Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) — and the rest of the gang — were free to explore their branched timelines, living unrestricted from the policing of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), and, as Wilson’s Mobius said in the finale, “let time pass.”

Are you looking forward to What If…? Season 2 on Disney+? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

in Marvel

Tagged:lokiMarvel StudiosMCU

Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, becoming desperately obsessed with fictional characters, or baking something delicious (his favorite is chocolate cake -- to bake and to eat). He's a dreamer and grew up on Mulan saving the world, Jim Hawkins soaring through the stars, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. At the Parks, he loves to ride Everest, stroll down Main Street with an overstuffed pin lanyard around his neck, and eat as many Mickey-shaped ice creams as possible. His favorite character is Han Solo (yes, he did shoot first), and his favorite TV show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer except when it's One Tree Hill. He loves sandy beach walks, forest hikes, and foodie days out in the Big City. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée, baby, and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

Be the first to comment!