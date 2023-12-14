Marvel Teases Loki’s Next Appearance, but It Won’t Include Mobius

Marvel Studios just can’t seem to give the people what they want.

When Disney and Marvel first announced that Tom Hiddleston’s fan-favorite God of Mischief would be resurrected for his very own solo series on Disney+, it became clear that showrunners weren’t messing around. Bringing back such a heavy-hitter meant the MCU would have to craft an ambitious enough story to constitute his return, and luckily, head writer Eric Martin absolutely understood the assignment. Centered around a Loki “Variant” who escapes with the Tesseract in Avengers (2011), the show follows the titular Asgardian trickster as he becomes entangled in a dangerous conspiracy that involves the ever-elusive Time Variance Authority (TVA).

One of the highlights of Loki is, without a doubt, its cast, and saw newcomers including Ke Huy Quang’s Ouroboros (O.B.) and Rafael Casal’s Brad Wolfe/Hunter X-05 joining for Season 2, which finished its six-episode run on Disney+ last month. Although Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie, Tara Strong’s Miss Minutes, and Wunmi Mosaku’s Hunter B-15 are all well-liked series regulars, no one turns in quite as memorable a performance as Owen Wilson, who plays mild-mannered TVA analyst Mobius M. Mobius — well, except for Hiddleston, maybe, which could explain their undeniable onscreen chemistry.

Unfortunately, it looks like the sun may never shine on this pair again, according to recent remarks from Loki head writer Eric Martin and executive producer Kevin Wright. Given that the Season 2 finale, titled “Glorious Purpose,” ended on a pretty final note for the title character, with the God of Mischief being mischievous no more as he sits on his throne at the end of time, Wright and Martin seemed to suggest that the buddy comedy duo will never – on any timeline – work together again.

Speaking with Marvel shortly after the finale aired last month, the Loki duo shut down hopes for those wishing for the return of the MCU’s best comedic power couple – Loki and Mobius. During the interview, Martin and Wright put any speculation of the pair rekindling their time-traveling antics to bed, reminding fans that, unfortunately, the Season 2 finale of Loki really and truly was the last time they’ll be together again.

Nodding to the perfect performances that Wilson and Hiddleston delivered throughout the show’s sophomore season, Martin spoke to the actors’ undeniable energy, saying, “It’s a special thing because Tom and Owen, they have a real connection on screen. That chemistry is there. It’s there in person. They work so well together. I think it’s touching for everybody on set because you’re just feeling a little bit of magic. It’s the last magic that everybody will see.”

“The last magic that everybody will see” doesn’t exactly point to the idea that we’ll see Loki and Mobius reunited anytime soon, if ever. As for Wright, he went on to explain that the creative team knew there was only one place to put in a heartfelt goodbye before Loki went on to fulfill his glorious purpose, adding, “There’s no time to stop down and have that sort of goodbye with Mobius. When you start talking about, OK, we need to carve out some way that we can get somewhere and have a goodbye with Mobius. And Mobius doesn’t know it’s a goodbye. Literally, in his timeline, he’s just meeting this guy. But to Loki, this is goodbye.”

Well, grab a tissue box because this certainly sounds like it’s the end of the line for Mobius and Loki, after all. But even though this iconic MCU duo may never reunite onscreen, fans shouldn’t give up hope for Hiddleston’s character, as the “God of Stories” is just getting started on his next chapter. And according to newly-released footage from the animated Marvel Studios’ What If…? series, it looks like we could see Loki returning sooner than expected.

A new trailer for What If…? Season 2 may have teased Loki’s next appearance, in which the Watcher (Jeffery Wright) can be seen projecting an image of the Multiverse and its branches in the shape of a tree (around the 0:04 second mark) —with something of a Christmas spin — during what looks to be the holiday-themed episode, “What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?”

You see, the same imagery featured in the teaser was used in the climax of Loki Season 2 as the God of Mischief pulled the timeline branches together into a tree, better known in Norse mythology as Yggdrasil. Now adored with ornaments and string lights, it’s hard to tell if this is just a funny gag or if the episode could actually see Hiddleston’s character returning in animation just weeks after the Loki Season 2 finale.

Considering his surprise appearance in the trailer, it seems almost certain. After all, Marvel did leave the door wide open for Loki’s return, meaning it’s definitely still in the cards for him to appear in the canon timeline somewhere down the line, namely in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) or Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). But sadly, he’ll be doing so without Mobius by his side — or so we think.

With Mobius rumored to play a crucial part in the upcoming Deadpool 3 (2024), it’s difficult to imagine that the MCU is finished with such a beloved character just yet. Given Marvel’s track record of being pretty hush-hush about their future projects, Martin and Wright could simply be playing coy about Mobius and Loki’s reunion in the Multiverse Saga. For now, however, only time will tell.

Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season 2 will premiere on Friday, December 22, with new episodes set to debut daily for nine days.

Are you bummed about Mobius and Loki not appearing together onscreen ever again? Do you think Eric Martin and Kevin Wright are bluffing? Let us know in the comments below!