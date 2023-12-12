“Awe-Inspiring” Marvel Series Astounds Critics, New Episodes Dazzle

‘Tis the season to be jolly…and to catch up on new episodes of Disney+’s latest Marvel Studios series.

It’s been a bumpy year for Marvel Studios and its mega-conglomerate parent company, Disney. Following a string of critical and commercial flops, including The Marvels (2023) and the ill-fated Secret Invasion miniseries, Marvel President Kevin Feige and Disney boss Bob Iger have revealed plans to help counter audiences’ growing sense of “superhero fatigue,” like decreasing their output of MCU content and placing more focus on the franchise’s new banner, “Marvel Spotlight.”

With both studios in desperate need of a win, it sounds like Disney and Marvel may have found their answer in animation thanks to the sophomore season of their hit anthology series, Marvel Studios’ What If…? While the latest batch of episodes have yet to arrive on Disney+, early viewers got the chance to check out two new episodes during an exclusive screening on The Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, California. And now, the reviews are in.

Those who follow Marvel probably have some foresight about what they can expect from What If…? Season 2, with many of its Multiversal scenarios already being revealed ahead of its release later this month, including “What If…Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?” and a “lost” episode from Season 1 featuring Gamora (Vanessa Marshall) and Tony Stark (Mick Wingert), all narrated by the mysterious Watcher (Jeffery Wright). Interestingly enough, a new episode will air each day for nine consecutive days — a streaming model not tested by Disney+ until now.

Check out the official trailer for Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season 2 below:

During the event, two episodes screened to critics, and the good news is reactions have been very positive so far, with the animation style and Happy Hogan’s (Jon Favreau) holiday episode being the widely agreed-upon highlights.

On X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), user @The_FatThor called What If…? Season 2 one of Marvel’s most ambitious projects yet, calling the first two episodes “a perfect start to the season” and “an absolute joy:”

What If Season 2 is an absolute joy! The first two episode are a perfect start to the season and has so much fun with its source material. Everything has improved from season 1 and is one of the most creative projects Marvel has done

Meanwhile, journalist Laura Sirikul praised the new What If…? episodes’ “exciting” and “intriguing” stories, implying that audiences are in for even more time-twisting, dimension-hopping adventures across the MCU Multiverse:

The first two episodes of #WhatIf #WhatIfSeason2 are beautifully done. The stories were exciting & intriguing. It also brought in characters we don’t get to see in the live-action like Happy & other characters from Guardians! Animation is fantastic. @whatifofficial @disneyplus

Variety reporter Jazz Tangcay also had some high praise for What If…? Season 2, calling the animation “awe-inspiring” and teasing some clever nods to holiday classics such as Bruce Willis’ Die Hard (1988), along with other pop culture references:

Just screened the first two episodes of #WhatIf season 2. @MarvelStudios animation is awe-inspiring. The holiday special is filled with nods to the season and holiday films. Look out for the Die Hard homage. And there’s @Laura_Karpman‘s score. She is having the best year.

With the premiere of What If…?‘s second season right around the corner, it’ll be interesting to see if audiences are as enamored with the new batch of episodes as critics seem to be. Considering just how received its debut season was upon landing on Disney+ in 2021, it wouldn’t be surprising to see its follow-up season follow suit. And so far, these early reviewers indeed point to good things ahead.

New episodes of Marvel Studios’ What If…? begin rolling out on Disney+ on December 22, 2023.

