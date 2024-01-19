Harrison Ford Officially Replaced as Indiana Jones

After decades of portraying the iconic character, it seems that Harrison Ford’s days as Indiana Jones are over based on a brand-new casting.

Of all the characters created by George Lucas, it’s arguable that the most beloved is Indiana Jones. Known for his signature hat, whip, and phobia of snakes, Dr. Jones is the center of arguably the best action-adventure series of all time, which includes Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989), The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), and The Dial of Destiny (2023).

While much of the success can be attributed to director Steven Spielberg and the iconic score by John Williams, the movies wouldn’t work without actor Harrison Ford. Just look at The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles (1992-1993) or Shia Labeouf in Crystal Skull. However, while it’s hard to imagine the Indiana Jones franchise continuing without the Han Solo actor, it seems that Lucasfilm and Disney are ready to move on.

Is Harrison Ford’s Time as Indiana Jones Over?

The next significant project starring the globetrotting archeologist isn’t a movie; it’s a video game. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (2024) shows a return to a younger Indy, more similar to Raiders of the Lost Ark than Dial of Destiny.

Developed by Machine Games and published by Bethesda, a studio known for games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011) and Fallout III (2008), The Great Circle follows everyone’s favorite history professor as he travels across different spiritual sites researching the Circuli Magni (The Great Circle). While the game looks excellent, fans with a keen ear will notice that Harrison Ford’s voice isn’t coming out of Indy’s mouth.

Instead, the role has been taken by iconic video game voice actor Troy Baker, most recognized for originating Joel Miller in The Last of Us (2013) and The Last of Us Part II (2020), Booker DeWitt in Bioshock: Infinite (2013), and voicing Batman, The Joker, Hawkeye, and Loki in various media. Now, he’ll be taking on arguably his most iconic character yet. He appeared in the television version of The Last of Us (2023-present) as a member of a group of settlers whom Ellie (Bella Ramsey) kills with a meat cleaver.

While it is sad to see Harrison Ford go, it makes perfect sense for someone new to come in. If you want a young Indy, you must cast a younger person. Besides, it is likely that Harrison Ford didn’t want to do it anyway.

Do you think it is time to move on from Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones?