Anticipated ‘Fallout’ Adaptation Reveals Location and Release Date

Video game adaptations are the way of the world right now, much like the wave of superhero films that took over when the MCU was created. With the success of adaptations like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Last of Us, and Uncharted, more studios are getting in on the craze—including Amazon. Amazon is set to release its take on the fan-favorite dystopian world of Fallout, which has now revealed its location and release date.

Fallout began as a PC game in 1997, landing on both Mac and Windows systems. The premise of the game is quite simple. The world is on the brink of nuclear destruction, and people flee underground to fallout shelters. The first game dealt with a Vault Dweller in 2161, riding in Vault 13 in Southern California. The dweller is tasked with finding a water chip to replace the broken one in his vault, eventually running into a group of mutants.

The sequel was much of the same, focusing on the grandchild of the Vault Dweller. The new Vault Dweller must save their vault from drought and famine while also taking down the new government established in the world, the Enclave.

It wasn’t until Bethesda took over the series and released Fallout 3 (2008) on PC and consoles that the franchise truly took off. The series would produce fan-favorites Fallout 4 (2015), Fallout: New Vegas (2010), Fallout 76 (2018), and various spinoffs—leading to the franchise being one of the most beloved in the gaming community.

Each game would come with its own highlighted location. New California was featured in the first two games, Fallout 3 had Capital Wasteland (Virginia, Pennsylvania, and the District of Colombia), and Fallout 4 highlighted The Commonwealth (Massachusettes). The locations of the games became highly important as they connected to the overall lore of the world.

Back in 2020, Amazon had announced it would be handling the video game adaptation, though not much was known besides that. The studio has finally offered a release window and location for the new series.

‘Fallout’ Returns to California

Per @PrimeVideo:

Valut 33. Location: California. Fallout, an original series, coming to Prime Video in 2024

📍 Vault 33

Location: Los Angeles Fallout, an original series, coming to Prime Video in 2024 pic.twitter.com/tlHh2WutF4 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) August 23, 2023

Not much is known about the plot of the new Fallout series, but the above tease has indicated that the adaptation will be heading to California again. The original game focused on New California, so it’s interesting that Los Angeles has been selected as the series’ location.

One of the most significant aspects of the Fallout series is how it paints the timeframe as being pre-Cold War. Everyone and everything is styled like it’s from the 1950s and 1960s before the world goes into the full-blown apocalypse. It will be interesting to see if Amazon will mimic this style or focus on a more contemporary Los Angeles that gets destroyed by nuclear war.

Vault 33 is also the place where the Vault Dweller will emerge from. The Los Angeles and Vault 33 locations have never been highlighted in the video games, and reports indicate that Amazon isn’t going for a one-to-one adaptation of the games.

We know that the series will star Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten.

The release window for 2024 is a bit vague, but we know the series wrapped filming sometime in the first half of this year. This could mean the series will be given an early 2024 release date. We might also see a teaser trailer before this year wraps up.

We also know that Amazon is working directly with Bethesda on the adaptation, much like HBO worked with Naughty Dog CEO Neil Druckmann on The Last of Us adaptation. The Last of Us has been a crowning achievement, so Fallout seems to be doing the same.

Either way, Amazon might have a real winner, given the deep lore that Fallout has been given since the late 1990s. There is plenty to pull from, and we can’t wait to see what this series looks like.

