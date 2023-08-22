Disney Horror Cinematic Universe Reportedly in the Works

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to Hundred Acre Wood, Winnie the Pooh will be returning in Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 (TBA), apparently this time deadlier than ever, according to director Rhys Frake-Wakefield.

Okay, so that’s not really our favorite honey-guzzling bear in the low-budget slasher, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023). In fact, he’s not even a bear — he’s just a crazed man in a mask (Craig David Dowsett). The same goes for Piglet (Chris Cordell).

The film really is quite terrible, and if you go in expecting any sort of quality, the joke’s on you. Nevertheless, for some, there’s fun to be had with this low-rent “Disney” horror movie. And if you happen to be one of them, you’ll be pleased to know that there’s more to come!

While not a “Disney” film, there’s also The Mean One (2022), which is based on the Grinch (it’s also terrible). And now, it has been confirmed that there are even more slashers based on popular characters from children’s fiction that have long since been adapted to film.

In an interview with CinePop (via NME), Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey director Rhys Frake-Wakefield revealed his plans for a cinematic universe, which will see other Disney properties being violently regurgitated into the horror format alongside the “silly old bear.”

Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare (TBA) and Bambi: The Reckoning (TBA) are currently in the works, and together with Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey and its upcoming sequel, will form a cinematic universe, which may include crossovers (watch out, Marvel and DC).

“The idea is that we’re going to try and imagine they’re all in the same world,” Frake-Wakefield told CinePop, “So we can have crossovers. People have been messaging saying they really want to see Bambi versus Pooh.”

Frake-Wakefield was also keen to reveal that Winnie will be getting a weapon upgrade in the upcoming sequel: a chainsaw. “In the sequel, Winnie the Pooh will have a chainsaw,” he said. “I’m going to introduce that. I’m going to make that happen.”

The director may not even stop with Winnie the Pooh, Peter Pan, and Bambi. Earlier this year, he said he’d like to get his hands on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Teletubbies. Fortunately, those IPs belong to Nickelodeon and the BBC, respectively.

A release date for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 is yet to be announced.

