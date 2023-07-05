Disney Changes Entire Movie, Confirms Bill Murray Removed

Actor Bill Murray, who has become a Hollywood legend, is in the midst of some serious allegations.

Murray’s breakthrough in the film industry came with his role in the cult classic comedy film Caddyshack in 1980, where he played the lovable and eccentric groundskeeper, Carl Spackler. This role showcased Murray’s ability to bring comedic brilliance to any character he portrayed. Throughout the 1980s, he starred in a string of successful comedies, including Stripes (1981), Ghostbusters (1984), and Groundhog Day (1993), solidifying his position as one of Hollywood’s most talented comedic actors.

While Murray’s early career was predominantly focused on comedy, he has also demonstrated his versatility as a dramatic actor. One notable example is his portrayal of Bob Harris in Sofia Coppola’s 2003 film Lost in Translation, for which he received critical acclaim and was nominated for an Academy Award.

This past fall, the actor faced some serious allegations as one crew member came forward claiming to have been abused by Bill Murray. Murray reportedly paid a $100,000 settlement to the woman who said he “straddled her while on set and kissed her through a mask.” Following the allegations, Murray told his side of the story, saying that this was done in jest and taken the wrong way. The studio actually paused production, but Murray said they were “trying to make peace with each other” moving forward.

“The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it, and so they stopped the production. But as of now, we’re talking and we’re trying to make peace with each other.”

Murray’s longtime friend and director Wes Anderson defended the actor in recent comments.

“My experience with Bill is so extensive,” Anderson told IndieWire. “Bill was such a great supporter of me from the very beginning. I don’t want to speak about somebody else’s experience, but he’s really part of my family. You know, he’s my daughter’s godfather. In fact, he actually baptised her. He’s the one who splashed the water.”

Amid these allegations, it was recently confirmed by Disney that Bill Murray saw his role shrunk in the Marvel Studios film Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), which was released earlier this year. Deleted scenes that just recently surfaced show Murray (playing the character Krylar) in several other scenes, which changed the direction of the movie in a major way.

It’s unclear if the allegations mentioned above had anything to do with Marvel Studios’ decision to shrink Bill Murray’s role, or if this was just part of the editing process. Murray’s character is one of the bright spots in the film, which received bad reviews from fans and critics. There have been rumors that Bill Murray could be brought back for a more extensive role in a future Ant-Man project, which seems to be a welcomed idea from fans.

For now, however, we’ll have to wait and see what the future may hold for the actor in the MCU.

What do you think of this deleted clip and what were your thoughts of Ant-man and the Wasp?