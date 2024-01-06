Marvel’s Worst Film Just Broke an Embarrassing Record

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) is often regarded as one of – if not the – worst Marvel films to date. Now, it’s being officially recognized for its flaws with a wealth of potential Razzie nominations.

According to The Disinsider, the third Ant-Man film has six nominations on the long-list for five categories at the controversial awards show, which celebrates the worst films and performances of each year. It faces being potentially nominated for the following categories.

Worst Picture

Worst Director (Peyton Reed)

Worst Actress (Michelle Pfeiffer)

Worst Supporting Actor (Bill Murray, Michael Douglas)

Worst Prequel, Sequel, Ripoff, or Remake

If it makes the shortlist for each category, it will have officially beaten out Marvel’s previously most-nominated film Morbius (2022), which received five nominations.

The majority of criticism around Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania focused on its jumbled plot and poor CGI, the latter of which was negatively compared to a Disney Channel movie or The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D (2005). With that in mind, fans were shocked when the film appeared on the shortlist for Best Visual Effects when Oppenheimer (2022) – widely lauded as one of the best releases of the year – was snubbed.

Jonathan Majors’ performance as Kang was often described as a highlight of the film. However, the actor has since been axed from the Marvel Cinematic Universe following his guilty verdict of two acts of assault and harassment.

Razzies have also received their fair share of criticism over the years. Technically known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, the annual ceremony has been accused of taking cheap shots and being unnecessarily snarky. As Sam Adams of IndieWire put it, it’s like “hecklers hurling insults at comedians or a concertgoer yelling out ‘Whoo!’ during a quiet song.”

The final nominations for 2024 are expected to be announced on January 22. The awards ceremony itself will take place on March 9, 2024, two days before the Academy Awards. Big ‘winners’ (or ‘losers,’ depending on how you look at it) are expected to include Ghosted (2023) and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023), the controversial horror film produced after Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain in 2022. A sequel is expected to be released in 2023, this time introducing the characters of Tigger and Owl.

Do you think Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania deserves to win any Razzies? Let us know in the comments!