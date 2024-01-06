Concluding Phase Four with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022, Disney’s Marvel Studios delved into a substantial exploration of the new Multiverse Saga in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This phase officially introduced Jonathan Majors’ (Creed III, Lovecraft Country, The Last Black Man in San Francisco) formidable character, Kang the Conqueror — Nathaniel Richards in the Marvel comic world — on the silver screen.
Colman Domingo is reportedly among the actors being considered to replace Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU.
(via @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/m1c1gqifVz
— Comic Quarters (@comicquarters) January 1, 2024
Naturally, users began to debate this decision, with members of the public calling Marvel Studios out on this seemingly unpopular choice. @RonW57, for example, brought up the fact that Marvel Studios chose not to recast the late Chadwick Boseman’s MCU role, T’Challa/Black Panther:
@DanielRPK Colman Domingo is reportedly among the actors being considered to replace Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU.
So… we can recast Kang, but we can't recast T'Challa.. Weird.
— StaticPath (@RonW57) January 1, 2024
In contrast, Marvel actor Winston Duke who plays the current King of Wakanda M’Baku stands behind director Ryan Coogler’s decision not to recast the role.
Now, seeing as the role of Kang the Conqueror is also without an actor, fans are bringing up these similar circumstances and debating a recast. Of course, there are those (like user @NeoGodGokuwho) who believe that this recast is a fantastic idea:
Slam dunk! Great pick
— NeoGodGoku (@NeoGodGoku) January 1, 2024
At the end of the day, the decision lies with Bob Iger and the higher-ups at The Walt Disney Company, as well as with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Seeing as Avengers 5 may not even be called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty anymore, Kang might just be replaced with an entirely different villain.
