Concluding Phase Four with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022, Disney’s Marvel Studios delved into a substantial exploration of the new Multiverse Saga in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This phase officially introduced Jonathan Majors’ (Creed III, Lovecraft Country, The Last Black Man in San Francisco) formidable character, Kang the Conqueror — Nathaniel Richards in the Marvel comic world — on the silver screen.

Now that Majors’ standing in the wider Marvel universe has essentially been torched after the actor was found guilty of physical assault, recent reports suggest that The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios are now exploring the possibility of recasting the role of Kang in the MCU. Unfortunately, not all fans are happy about this alleged decision. Related: ‘Black Panther 2’: Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Says Marvel Must Recast T’Challa According to known Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman’s (@DanielRPK) Patreon (via Comic Quarters), Marvel is interested in bringing in actor Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Euphoria) as the new favorite replacement for Majors’ Kang: Colman Domingo is reportedly among the actors being considered to replace Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU. (via @DanielRPK)

Naturally, users began to debate this decision, with members of the public calling Marvel Studios out on this seemingly unpopular choice. @RonW57, for example, brought up the fact that Marvel Studios chose not to recast the late Chadwick Boseman’s MCU role, T’Challa/Black Panther:

Related: Marvel Studios Officially Drops Jonathan Majors There is precedent for recasting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Marvel Studios has previously replaced the actor for War Machine/James Rhodes, originally portrayed by Terrence Howard in the Iron Man franchise and later taken on by current MCU actor Don Cheadle. In light of this, fans initiated the #RecastTChalla movement following star Chadwick Boseman’s death, expressing a hope that Marvel Studios will consider recasting the iconic role of T’Challa. The movement has gained momentum, including a change.org petition and statements from Chadwick Boseman’s brother in support of #RecastTChalla. Supporters argue that Black Panther, as a character, holds immense significance for Black society, culture, and history. The movement contends that by not recasting the role, the world is deprived of one of the greatest Black lead roles.

In contrast, Marvel actor Winston Duke who plays the current King of Wakanda M’Baku stands behind director Ryan Coogler’s decision not to recast the role.

Now, seeing as the role of Kang the Conqueror is also without an actor, fans are bringing up these similar circumstances and debating a recast. Of course, there are those (like user @NeoGodGokuwho) who believe that this recast is a fantastic idea:

At the end of the day, the decision lies with Bob Iger and the higher-ups at The Walt Disney Company, as well as with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Seeing as Avengers 5 may not even be called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty anymore, Kang might just be replaced with an entirely different villain.

What do you think about Colman Domingo as Kang? Should the role be recast or scrapped entirely? Share your thoughts in the comments below!