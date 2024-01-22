‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Villain Update Discovered After Release Date Leak

If you are looking forward to Pirates of the Caribbean 6, the future of the film is getting a little less foggy, with more possible plans of a plot, villain, and release date coming to light.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, produced by Disney, is a blockbuster series known for its swashbuckling adventures, supernatural villains, and the iconic character Captain Jack Sparrow, portrayed by the controversial Johnny Depp. The franchise began with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003, directed by Gore Verbinski.

The film introduced the beloved Captain Jack Sparrow and starred Orlando Bloom as Will Turner and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann. The success of the first film spawned a lucrative franchise, with subsequent instalments including Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

Johnny Depp’s portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow became iconic, earning him widespread acclaim and multiple award nominations. The franchise has been a financial juggernaut, with a combined box office revenue surpassing $4.5 billion globally.

Dead Man’s Chest and At World’s End both grossed over a billion dollars each, contributing significantly to the franchise’s overall success. Despite the controversies surrounding Johnny Depp in recent years, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise remains one of Disney’s most lucrative ventures (especially in the live action category, even though it was not based on an animated movie like others), showcasing the enduring popularity of the high-seas adventures and the charismatic character of Captain Jack Sparrow.

The update of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has been long awaited at this point, since the last film debuted in 2017, seven years ago. While many characters have revolved and been introduced since the first film, there is one that has been leading the franchise, which we have already mentioned as the reason for the IP’s success.

Johnny Depp is a prolific actor who has iconized many films, including Pirates of the Caribbean. His presence in the film was so popular that Disney even added the actor to all of the Disney Parks attractions, like in Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park. That being said, because Depp holds such a large role in the Pirates franchise, the franchise may be in danger.

Johnny Depp Drowns Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise

The reason for the franchise’s success has been Depp’s characterization of Captain Jack Sparrow and his ability to make the rum-loving Pirate both a villain and hero at the same time. We both want him to succeed but are not shocked if he doesn’t. With this popularity, Depp has made himself irreplaceable in the films and a necessary element.

This is why Depp could be the demise of the franchise.

As many Depp fans know, Johhny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard were in a long legal battle that surfaced around defemation. After Heard wrote an op-ed discussing the abuse Depp posed on her, The Sun, a U.K. tabloid picked up the story. Depp attempted to sue the publication for defemation, but lost.

Then, the legal battle grew, as Depp and Heard sued each other. During this time, many believed that Depp did not do all of the horrific things Heard stated, as the actress’ behavior was also brought into question, while others lost respect for Depp during the “he said she said” trial. Instead of waiting until the end, Disney jumped ship a little too early, booting Depp off the plank of the franchise, and severing ties.

This was a news announcement that lit a fire under fans who have decided to boycott the film, as well as hundreds of thousands of fans signing a petition to bring Depp back into the mix.

Depp revealed that not even for $300 million would he return to Disney. During his trial, it was quoted, “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?” the lawyer asked. “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn,” Depp replied.

However, some insiders have stated that there could be a world in which Depp would return to the character.

At one point, rumors swirled of Margot Robbie taking helm of the Black Pearl with an all-female crew, essentially replacing Sparrow, however, the Barbie actor is no longer involved in the project.

While Disney could have ended the franchise, we do know that Barbossa’s daughter, Carina Smith (Kaya Scodelario) is signed on for a sixth movie, and based on the extra credit scene of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, we certainly have more to the story that Disney had planned.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Villain

While we do not have official confirmation on the villain of the sixth film, we do know that Craig Mazin, creator of The Last of Us, wrote something that Disney liked. Mazin had been developing at Disney, which he initially thought the studio would pass on due to it being “too weird.”

“We pitched it and thought there’s no way they’re buying it, it’s too weird. And they did!” Mazin said. He noted to Deadline that at this point, everyone is waiting around for the next steps, which he said during the SAG-AFTA strike.

At the moment, his plot has not been revealed, but it only makes sense that it would connect to the end of the fifth film.

At the end of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, there is an extra credit scene that teases a potential continuation of the franchise. In this scene, Will Turner (played by Orlando Bloom) is sleeping in bed beside his wife, Elizabeth Swann (played by Keira Knightley). The door to their bedroom creaks open, and a shadowy figure appears. The figure is revealed to be Davy Jones (Bill Nighy), the tentacle-faced captain from previous films, thought to have met his demise in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.

This unexpected return of Davy Jones suggests that there might be unresolved issues or a new threat on the horizon. The scene serves as a tantalizing setup for future instalments in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, leaving audiences with questions about the potential challenges and adventures that lie ahead for the characters.

Knowing this, it seems very possible that Davy Jones may be the future villain of the franchise. While unconfirmed, it is the direction Disney is pointing in, and as we have seen through extra-credit scenes in Marvel movies, they always point toward a continuation of the story.

You can watch the scene below.

Why Would Disney Pick Davy Jones?

Davy Jones is a central character in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, known for his distinctive and eerie appearance. Portrayed by Bill Nighy, Davy Jones first appears in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) and continues to play a significant role in subsequent films.

Davy Jones is the captain of the Flying Dutchman, a cursed ghost ship doomed to sail the seas for eternity. His character is deeply entwined with nautical mythology, inspired by the legendary figure of Davy Jones’ Locker, a metaphorical place at the bottom of the sea where sailors’ souls are said to reside.

Physically, Davy Jones is portrayed with a cephalopod-like visage, featuring a face adorned with tentacles that resemble those of a squid or octopus. This unique appearance is a result of a curse inflicted upon him after he broke his oath to ferry souls to the afterlife. As the captain of the Flying Dutchman, Jones is tasked with fulfilling this duty, collecting the souls of those who die at sea and consigning them to the other side.

Davy Jones is a complex and tragic character with a personal history involving love and betrayal. His heart is kept in a chest, and the film’s plot revolves around various characters seeking control over it, as whoever possesses the heart gains control over Davy Jones and the Flying Dutchman.

Throughout the series, Davy Jones serves as both an antagonist and a character with a certain depth, grappling with the consequences of his actions and the curse that binds him to the sea. His character adds a layer of mystique and supernatural elements to the Pirates of the Caribbean story, making him a complex villain whom the audience already has a relationship with.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Release Date

As we have discussed, a possible release date for the sixth movie has been discussed.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is expected to arrive in mid or late 2025, according to Coming Soon. The publication continued to note, “Good news arrived for fans as the creators officially confirmed that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is in development. Pirates of the Caribbean has garnered commendable ratings, boasting a solid 8.1/10 on IMDb and an impressive 86% average audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

This date is an estimation based on the information we have at the time of this writing as the filming for the Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has not yet commenced.”

As per Coming Soon, there are indications that the movie will initially premiere in theaters before becoming available on Disney+. Although Disney has not officially verified this detail, and the identity of the source from the publication has not been disclosed, the proposed release strategy aligns with the franchise’s historical success in theaters. The Pirates of the Caribbean series has consistently generated substantial box office revenue, a crucial factor for Disney’s financial performance.

That being said, with a script being the only thing confirmed at the moment, 2025 would be very ambitious and in this writer’s mind, very unlikely.

Do you think that Davy Jones would make a good villain in Pirates of the Caribbean 6?