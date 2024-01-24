‘Jeopardy’ Host Wants Academy Award-Winning ‘Spider-Man’ Star for New Season

Jeopardy host Jennings has heard that Amazing Spider-Man star and Academy Award winner Emma Stone, and he had an answer: the beloved quiz show is ready to have her “in a heartbeat.”

A few weeks ago on Variety‘s Awards Circuit Podcast, Emma Stone revealed that she was a devoted fan of Jeopardy and had been applying to be on the show for years. However, she did have a caveat: she wants to go on the regular version of the show, not the comparatively softball Celebrity version.

The Amazing Spider-Man star said, “I apply every June. I don’t want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy. I want to earn my stripes. You can only take the test once a year with your email address, and I’ve never gotten on the show. I watch it every single night, and I mark down how many answers I get right. I swear, I could go on Jeopardy.”

While many, many famous people have appeared on Celebrity Jeopardy to win money for various charities, it seems that the Poor Things (2023) star has no intentions of it. For Emma Stone, regular Jeopardy or nothing.

Fortunately, Ken Jennings heard about Emma Stone and her fervent desire to answer trivia questions on national television. On a recent episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the legendary champion first denied that Celebrity Jeopardy was any easier than the standard version of the show, saying, “I really admire the celebrities for putting themselves out there, because I think people think it’s going to be like the SNL sketch, and it’s gonna be remedial-level Jeopardy. No, this is legit Jeopardy that we make these stars play, and they are really good sports.”

Despite that, Ken Jennings was enthusiastic about Emma Stone appearing on the show, continuing, ““She doesn’t want to be on Celebrity, she wants to be on real, original recipe Jeopardy. And that’s a hard show. We would take her in a heartbeat.”

Considering the various issues that Jeopardy faced in the last few years, it probably would be pretty great for the show’s image to get a star the magnitude of Emma Stone. The long-running quiz show has dealt with the death of legendary host Alex Trebek, the scandal over producer Mike Richards attempting to host the show, and finally, the debacle of splitting hosting duties between Jennings and Mayim Bialik.

After all that, the producers might as well let Emma Stone and any other Spider-Man actors who want to be on the show have their way.

