‘Jeopardy!’ Review-Bombed by Viewers as New Host Makes Debut

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen 4 Comments
Stephen Fry on the set of UK 'Jeopardy!'

Credit: ITV

Jeopardy! is officially back on screens, and with it, a new host: Stephen Fry. Fry is no stranger to presenting game shows and with a renowned classic such as Jeopardy! it feels like it could be a match made in heaven. So, why is social media going mad?

This image released by JEOPARDY! shows the new set for the popular quiz show.
Credit: ABC

On New Year’s Day 2024, the ITV network in the United Kingdom officially debuted the first season of Jeopardy! in over 30 years. After stints in the 1980s and 1990s on Channel 4, ITV, and Sky One, Jeopardy! has returned to U.K. screens with Stephen Fry on the stage. Like the classic American institution of the same name, Jeopardy! invites contestants to answer a series of clues with questions. The simple format, created by Merv Griffin in the 1960s, has been entertaining audiences stateside for six decades; the more common syndicated version has been on air in the United States since 1984.

So, with Q.I. alum Stephen Fry at the lectern, leading the contestants through the Jeopardy!, Double Jeopardy!, and Final Jeopardy! rounds, U.K. viewers are welcomed back into the ring. But it hasn’t been as harmonious as some might have expected.

Stephen Fry on the set of UK 'Jeopardy!'
Credit: ITV

Upon the first episode airing, which saw contestant Mayank Dadheech win £4,801 (approx. $6,102), viewers flocked to X (formerly Twitter) to surprisingly review bomb the show.

Andrew J. (@AndrewJazzie) wrote:

Let me be clear. Stephen Fry is a National Treasure. Let me also be clear. ITV’s Jeopardy is one of the most excruciating TV programmes I have ever seen in my life.

In a similar vein, Lewis J. (@LewisJ815) said:

Feel like I’ve aged 23 years watching the episode of #jeopardy

Sofia (@SophiePetkar) compared the U.K. version to the U.S. gameshow, writing:

I’m obsessed with the original American #Jeopardy and hate that we don’t get it here in the UK. Was so excited to see it on ITV today but the British version has been a bit of a snooze fest so far by comparison but hoping it’ll pick up soon.

Some took to social media to play their own game of Jeopardy!; Col B. (@ColinBland78) wrote:

What is a massive pile of steaming turd? #jeopardy

Jeopardy! seemingly appearing “boring” and “slow” was echoed by Jules (@2MetreDistance):

Love a quiz show and love Stephen Fry but wow #jeopardy is dull…

However, it wasn’t all bad for Stephen Fry and Jeopardy! as some viewers celebrated its return to U.K. screens after decades away. As Elijah M. (@ElijahMurlor) stated:

#Jeopardy is such a good show and I really hope it does well. It’s such a wonderful alternative to all the crummy quiz shows ITV have commissioned as of late.

The above sentiments were shared by @Contestant_Hub), who wrote:

I think it’s fair to say watching #Jeopardy, I am now in quizzing heaven!! Been 27/28 years since the last incarnation was on TV in this country but so delighted to see the show back!!

It will be interesting to see if U.K. audiences warm to Jeopardy! as Americans have over the last 60 years. But only time will tell. This season of Jeopardy! will air on ITV for many more installments as contestants compete for thousands in winnings.

Ken Jennings (L) and Mayim Bialik (R) on the 'Jeopardy!' set
Credit: NBC

In terms of Jeopardy! in the States, Ken Jennings is now the solo host for the syndicated version after Sony removed Mayim Bialik from proceedings. This came after The Big Bang Theory star missed most of the 2023 season after stepping down as host in solidarity with the WGA and later SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Jennings has also replaced Bialik as the host for the second season of Celebrity Jeopardy! and can be expected to continue as the sole host for the foreseeable future. The former champion, who netted over $2 million on the now-called Alex Trebek Stage, also hosted last year’s inaugural season of Jeopardy! Masters.

Did you tune into this new Jeopardy!? What did you think of Stephen Fry as the host? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Thomas Hitchen

