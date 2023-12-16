Mayim Bialik Is Out: ‘Jeopardy!’ Fires Divisive Host

Mayim Bialik is out at Jeopardy!, according to an Instagram post made by the former The Big Bang Theory star.

Both nominated for Primetime Emmys, Bialik and Ken Jennings took over co-hosting the show last year. The transition came after a messy few months for the beloved show, with a slew of guest hosts taking over for the late Alex Trebek. Mike Richards initially named himself as permanent Jeopardy! host, but was fired after just one week following resurfaced discrimination lawsuits filed during his time at The Price is Right.

Bialik received harsh feedback during her short time at Jeopardy!. Some accused the host of changing the rules mid-game, while others felt her personality wasn’t right for the iconic game show. One poll found that 70 percent of fans wanted her axed.

Rumors predicted Bialik’s departure this summer… until she returned to the show in the fall. But as of Friday, December 17, her time at the quiz show pedestal has officially come to an end.

“As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news,” Bialik wrote on Instagram. “Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!. I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a Primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredibly journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff, and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you.”

Sony confirmed the news in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, sharing that Jennings will host the show solo.

“Mayim Bialik has announced she will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!,” a Sony spokesperson said. “We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!. We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials.”

