70% of ‘Jeopardy’ Fans Want Mayim Bialik to Be Axed as Permanent Host

When longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, 80, passed away after a lengthy and hard-fought battle with cancer on November 8, 2020, fans of the game show were devastated. The biggest question for viewers and contestants, of course, was who would fill Trebek’s shoes as the new host of the popular game show.

Following months of guest hosts including Reading Rainbow host Lavar Burton, Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik, and former champions like Ken Jennings and Buzzy Cohen, Bialik landed the job following controversy involving former Jeopardy! producer Mike Richardson.

Then, Bialik became involved in her own controversy involving the use of the term “Single Jeopardy” to describe the first round of the show — “Double Jeopardy” has long been the name of the second round — with fans online taking major issue with the former Big Bang Theory star’s verbiage.

Jeopardy is currently in the process of determining who will ultimately host the long-running game show full-time.

Now, TV Insider has polled nearly 30,000 Jeopardy fans and upwards of 70% of them want to see Ken Jennings ultimately take the hosting gig, axing Bialik.

Per the site’s report:

While the game show has yet to determine who will take the coveted position, Jeopardy! has already given Bialik hosting duties for any primetime specials revolving around the series. Meanwhile, Jennings recently left his gig as a Chaser on ABC's The Chase, sparking some fans to wonder whether it's a sign of things to come for his future with Jeopardy!.

TV Insider continued, sharing details about their specific poll:

Of the votes cast, Jennings took the lead with a majority of 70 percent with 20,885 votes — meanwhile, Bialik came in at 30 percent at 8,798 votes. While both had a strong showing of support, it’s clear who’s favored to be the permanent host among our readers, and that would be Ken Jennings.

At this time, the Jeopardy production team has not announced when they will decide on a permanent host for the trivia program. The search, however, has not deterred filming.

Recent champion Amy Schneider shared that this year’s Tournament of Champions, “will be airing, I’m told, in November.” You can see more of Amy’s comments in the White House Press Room below:

Amy Schneider (@jeopardamy) visits White House Press Briefing Room. pic.twitter.com/2Rvu2AwvhT — CSPAN (@cspan) March 31, 2022

Who do you hope becomes the new permanent host of Jeopardy?