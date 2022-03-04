Pat Sajak Makes a Noticeable Mistake on Recent ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode

ABC’s hit prime television game show, Wheel of Fortune, has been in the news a lot lately due to a specific puzzle completely stumping contestants.

Now, another incident has taken place on America’s Game, this time involving longtime host Pat Sajak.

The fan-favorite game show, Wheel of Fortune, originally began on NBC as a day time series, which debuted in 1975. 6 years later, in 1981, current host Pat Sajak stepped in alongside Vanna White to replace former host Chuck Woolery alongside Susan Stafford.

Sajek and Vanna have been hosting the show together for 39 years as millions of contestants have come on to try and solve enough word puzzles to get to the bonus round and spin the wheel.

On last night’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, host Pat Sajak made a very noticeable mistake as he completely forgot that the puzzle solved was a prize puzzle. When one of the contestant’s solved the puzzle and read out “Dazzling Double Rainbow”, Sajak should have proceeded to tell her what she had won; however, he began to introduce the triple toss up round instead.

That is when you can hear the producers and directors in the background start yelling “prize puzzle” to try and get Sajak’s attention and have him read the prize.

After the prize was announced, Sajak joked about how they will take a break and go to commercial so he can “read the rules of the show”.

Many Wheel of Fortune viewers noticed this slip up and took to social media. One Twitter user said:

So #WheelOfFortune has been on TV for a million years but to tell Pat he forgot the prize puzzle they just shout it at him from off screen? No earpiece? No editing? I mean it’s not live…. Sheesh

And Renardo Willis jokingly Tweeted:

@WheelofFortune strikes again. I guest @patsajak wanted to go to Belize.

You can watch the slip up we are referring to in the video below.

This is not the first time the ABC game show has been in the news recently. On Tuesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, one of the puzzles completely stumped contestants, which has since gone viral as it is frustrating fans.

After the Wheel of Fortune contestants filled in a majority of the puzzle, the board read “Another feather _n yo_r _a_.” The wheel wasn’t kind to some of them as they spun “lose a turn” or “bankrupt”, but others were trying to solve the puzzle by guessing “Another feather in your lap” and “Another feather in your map”.

This went on for approximately two minutes before one of the contestants finally solved the puzzle, which was “Another feather in your cap”.

Wheel of Fortune currently airs every evening on ABC at 7:30 p.m. EST, right after Jeopardy!.

