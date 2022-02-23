Pat Sajek Only Works Four Days PER MONTH, And Makes MILLIONS

Pat Sajak, 74, and Vanna White, 64, have worked on Wheel of Fortune for 38 years together. The co-hosts come into our living rooms every single evening as we watched contestants compete in word puzzle games in attempt to make it to the bonus round.

Even though the show comes on five nights per week, did you know that Sajek only works for four days per month? And his salary will blow your mind.

In 2016, Forbes reported that Sajek was earning $15 million per season of Wheel of Fortune, but what is shocking many is the fact that the Wheel of Fortune host only works for four days every month, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

That means that Sajek only works 48 days per year, which comes out to $312,500 per workday, and $52,083 per episode.

Celebrity Net Worth also reports that Sajek has a total net worth of $70 million.

These numbers were reported in 2016, which means Sajek most likely makes way more in 2022 than he did nearly 5 years ago! With all of this being said, we aren’t sure how much longer we will be seeing Sajek or White on prime time television as in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sajek hinted at a possible retirement:

“We’re certainly closer to the end than the beginning. I’d like to leave before people tune in and look at me and say, ‘Ooh, what happened to him?’ I wouldn’t bet on seeing us in, like, 10 years, I would say.”

Wheel of Fortune currently airs every evening on ABC at 7:30 p.m. EST, right after Jeopardy!.

Can you believe how much Pat Sajek makes for only working four days per month? Is Wheel of Fortune one of your favorite shows? Let us know in the comments below.