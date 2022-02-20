Marvel FINALLY Gets a ‘Jeopardy’ Category, Can You Solve The Clues?

On a recent episode of the Jeopardy! National College Championship, Claire Jackson, a sophomore at Spelman College in Atlanta Georgia, Nam Vu, a senior at Georgetown University in Washington DC, and Fiona Hellerman, a senior at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana battled it out.

During their competition, it was revealed that Marvel, for the first time in Jeopardy! history, had its very own category. Clues included iconic Marvel films such as Black Panther (2018), Captain Marvel (2019), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), and more.

When longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, 80, passed away after a long battle with cancer in November 2020, fans were devastated. The ABC show went through a number of Guest hosts to see who would be the best fit to replace Trebek.

After months of “auditions”, including Reading Rainbow host Lavar Burton and former Jeopardy! champions such as Buzzy Cohen, the show decided to go with not one, but two hosts — former Jeopardy! champion, Ken Jennings, and Big Bang Theory actress, Mayim Bialik.

Mayim Bialik has been under fire lately as she made a very subtle change to Jeopardy! that fans have definitely noticed. If you have not seen the actress host the show, she has been calling the opening round of the game “Single Jeopardy,” as opposed to just “the Jeopardy round,” which is what it was known as when Alex Trebek hosted.

Bialik is currently hosting the Jeopardy! National College Championship, which just recently hosted the debut of Marvel’s first-ever category on the show!

Marvel on Jeopardy!

Below, find all of the Jeopardy! Marvel category clues. The answers to each question can be found under each clue’s photo so you have time to guess. Let us know how many you get correct in the comments!

$200: This Black Panther actor wanted T’Challa’s accent to be authentically Africian, so he spoke in a dialect based on South African Xhosa

Answer to $200 clue: Who is Chadwick Boseman?

$400: The Arc Reactor in Tony Stark’s chest had a core of this element, symbol Pd. Exposure to it would later poison him.

Answer to $400 clue: What is palladium?

$600: Groot’s vocabulary in Guardian’s 2 is limited/ This actor got a script with translations from Groot-speak so his delivery could vary.

Answer to $600 clue: Who is Vin Diseal

$800: Ant-Man is warned about getting small in this subatomic microverse. He gets stuck there after his retrieval crew blips.

Answer to $800 clue: What is the Quantum Realm?

$1000: Captain marvel gets some powers due to the Tesseract, others she has via an infusion of this alien race’s blood, thanks to Yon-Rogg.

Answer to $1000 clue: What is Kree?

You can watch the clip from Jeopardy! below:

We want to say congratulations to Nam Vu, who ended up winning the game and moved onto to semifinals of the Jeopardy! National College Championship.

Jeopardy! currently airs on ABC every Monday through Friday evening at 7 p.m. EST.

Did you sweep the Marvel category on Jeopardy!? Let us know in the comments below.