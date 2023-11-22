Upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ Project Joins Peter Parker and Miles Morales, Fans Hopeful for MCU Debut

For decades, Peter Parker was the one and only Spider-Man at Marvel and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). A few years ago, Miles Morales was introduced as the first Afro-Latino Spider-Man and he quickly rose to match Peter in terms of fame and fandom.

While Peter has been seen onscreen for decades, both live-action and animated, Miles would finally get his big-screen debut in 2018 with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The film broke records and took the animation world by storm for its revolutionary art styles and incorporation of a mix of animation. The film was followed with a sequel earlier this year, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which continued to smash records and has put Sony Animation at the forefront of the industry.

Across the Spider-Verse also featured the existence of a multiverse much like Marvel’s, with several different Spider-Man variants existing across hundreds of universes, just like Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Across the Spider-Verse also confirmed that the MCU exists within Sony’s world, and that the current Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, is, in fact, another Spider-Man variant. This has led to many fans wondering if there will be a live-action Miles Morales introduced to the MCU at some point, and fans may have just gotten their wish…sort of.

Fresh off the success of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a highly popular video game that features both characters working together, Marvel Comics has officially announced the first-ever ongoing combined comic series starring two beloved Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Titled “Spectacular Spider-Men,” this dynamic duo is set to swing onto shelves when the series starts in March 2024.

The creative team behind this highly anticipated collaboration consists of writer Greg Weisman and artist Humberto Ramos. Weisman, not only known for his work on animated series like Gargoyles and Young Justice but also for his animated series The Spectacular Spider-Man, brings a wealth of storytelling experience to the table. Joining him is acclaimed artist Humberto Ramos, whose dynamic and expressive work has graced the pages of various Marvel titles, including “The Amazing Spider-Man” comic series. Ramos has won multiple awards throughout his career and many know him for his excellent cover artwork.

The announcement of ‘Spectacular Spider-Men’ marks a significant moment in Marvel Comics history, as it is the first time Peter Parker and Miles Morales will share the spotlight in an ongoing series. Fans of both characters have long awaited a collaboration of this magnitude, and the creative team is eager to deliver an unforgettable experience.

According to the announcement from Marvel, Weisman was thrilled to join the project:

“I’m so thrilled to be writing Spidey again, and the fact that I get to write both Spideys, together, makes the gig doubly sweet,” Weisman shared. “It’s fun for me, because in this book, I see the younger Miles trying really hard to show his maturity to his mentor Peter, while the older Pete feels free to let out his inner 16-year-old with Miles. So there’s a bit of role reversal to the normal mentor-protege relationship than one might expect to see.”

Humberto Ramos, known for his dynamic and kinetic art style, added:

“From a very young age, my goal was to draw Spider-Man for Marvel Comics, and now that it has become a recurring reality in my life, I enjoy every occasion in which I am called to do so, or as I like to say ‘come back home,’ and I could not ask for a better way to do that than alongside Greg Weisman who gave us the greatest Spider-Man TV series! Not only that, but in this book, I not only have the joy of drawing not one but two Spider-Mans. Drawing Peter’s adventures was exciting enough, I can only imagine how it will be drawing both Peter and Miles’ adventures! I love my job!”

Clearly, both creatives are thrilled at the dual team-up between them and between Peter and Miles. Knowing that they both have an extensive background working with various “Spider-Man” comics has fans raving about the announcement on social media. It also sets a team up that may one day make its way into the MCU officially, as fans have been calling for for years.

As for the storyline, Marvel is keeping tight-lipped about specific plot details, but we can assume that “Spectacular Spider-Men” will delve into the unique dynamic between Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they navigate the challenges of being New York’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Men. The series is expected to showcase their individual strengths, highlight their differences, and ultimately celebrate the essence of what makes each character a beloved icon in their own right.

“Spectacular Spider-Men” is expected to be released in March 2024.

