Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man Axed From Marvel Film, Report Says

Andrew Garfield was allegedly set to take on the role of Peter Parker in the upcoming Madame Web (2023), a report claims.

In the latest episode of YouTube podcast The Hot Mic, Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider revealed that initial plans for the next Marvel installment from Sony included Garfield’s version of the character serving as that universe’s Spider-Man.

Related: Actor Lost Marvel Role After Refusing to Strip for Director

Sneider clarified that this didn’t necessarily involve Garfield reprising his role onscreen, but that this would be the case “maybe in sequels.”

Later, the decision was made to swap out Garfield’s Spider-Man for Tom Holland’s, essentially setting Madame Web within the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was later decided to switch his Spider-Man for Tom Holland’s version of the characters, but filmmakers later scrubbed any Spider-Man references after realizing that the timelines didn’t match up.

“The ages, the timeline didn’t line up anymore,” said Sneider. “So, I heard that the reshoots for Madame Web, right? The latest reshoots … I was told the reshoots were actually to address was to remove all the 90s references from the movie because someone f**ked up on like doing the maths.”

Fans have been keen for further outings of Garfield’s take on Peter Parker since his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2023). The actor was previously infamously removed from the role after appearing in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2010). While multiple official and unofficial reasons were given for the decision at the time, leaked emails from Sony Pictures later revealed that he was cut after skipping an event where CEO Kaz Hirai planned to unveil The Amazing Spider-Man 3, which was subsequently canceled.

Related: Harry Styles Axed From Marvel Cinematic Universe After String of Flops

Despite the overwhelmingly positive reception to his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, no further outings have been confirmed for Garfield in future Marvel projects. However, there have been rumors that both Garfield and his Spidey predecessor, Tobey Maguire, will return as Peter Parker in Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

Garfield himself hasn’t ruled out the possibility. “The story never ends,” he’s quoted as saying in Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie. “Whether we film it or not, there’s a story happening in a universe somewhere. There’s endless potential with this character and other iterations.” Fingers crossed we get to see that universe sometime soon.

Would you like to see Andrew Garfield return as Spider-Man in a future Marvel project? Let us know in the comments!