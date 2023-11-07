Marvel Suddenly Announces New Sequel for ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Brie Larson’s upcoming MCU debut is being declared a sequel to Avengers: Endgame (2019) despite being projected as Marvel’s worst box office flop ever.

Captain Marvel (2018) brought Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel to the big screen and had the super hero deal with the Kree empire as they exterminated Skrulls. Later on, the Skrulls on Earth caused some problems that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) had to handle in Secret Invasion. This was, of course, several decades after Danvers and Fury saved the Skrulls, and Captain Marvel was nowhere to be seen.

Despite creating some major characters from Marvel comics, the MCU failed to tell stories that fans loved. Captain Marvel was a huge success, but Secret Invasion was a disaster. From there, fans might not even know who Monica Rambeau or Kamala Khan is unless they watched the right Disney+ series.

Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel introduced the new heroine, a huge fan of Captain Marvel, which should create some funny moments for Brie Larson’s sequel. Teyonnah Parris’s Monica Rambeau first appeared in WandaVision when Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch was taking over Westview and got her powers from the magic in there. This led to both heroes coming together with Captain Marvel because Zawe Ashton’s Dar-Benn has made it so that each time they use their powers, they swap places.

This causes some serious problems for the heroes early on, but one thing is clear: Marvel really wants fans to associate this next MCU adventure with Avengers: Endgame (2019). In the final trailer for the upcoming Marvel film, footage from the last Avengers movie starts off the trailer, highlighting that Thanos’s work isn’t finished, with others going to finish what he started. Fans are reminded of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans’s Captain America, reminding fans that they will do “whatever it takes” to stop Josh Brolin’s Thanos. It seems that Dar-Benn will be taking over for Thanos and trying to finish his work, but whatever that means, it’s not clear what Dar-Benn will do. Marvel Studios will do this with less than two hours of screen time, as this movie will be the shortest MCU movie ever made.

One of the phrases circulating the marketing is warning fans not to miss “the event that changes everything,” which implies that something big will happen. Due to recent reports, it seems that The Marvels will introduce some of the X-Men with some big connections to the Multiverse. If this is true, it might be too late for fans because the box office projections for this movie are quite low. Currently, projections state that the movie might make even less than Dwayne Johnson‘s Black Adam (2022) and Ezra Miller’s The Flash (2023), which would be a new low point for the MCU.

While it makes sense to excite fans by reminding them of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel has to prove to fans that marketing The Marvels as a sequel to the last Avengers movie is worth it, or else Marvel is just creating more problems for the company, which isn’t something they truly need right now.

