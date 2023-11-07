‘The Marvels’ Director Blames Chris Evans for Losing

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta knows whose fault it is that Thanos won: Chris Evans.

In a recent interview with Phase Zero, the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe filmmaker revealed that she believes that it was Steve Rogers, Captain America himself, who was primarily to blame for the Mad Titan successfully Blipping out half of the universe with the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Infinity War (2018). Safe to say, calling out the First Avenger for letting trillions of people be transformed into ash is a pretty hot take.

Since the twin blockbusters of Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame (2019), Marvel fans have hotly debated whether any of the heroes could have actually stopped Thanos or whose fault it was that Josh Brolin’s giant purple alien conservationist was able to defeat everyone. Chris Evans is not at the top of most people’s list, so let’s quickly break down who usually gets blamed instead of Captain America.

Related: Chris Evans Says Famed Director Told Him He Is a Terrible Actor

Many fans have blamed Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) for essentially losing his temperature while the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) were attempting to pry the Infinity Gauntlet off Thanos. After all. getting angry enough to try punching the guy who took down the Hulk single-handedly is not all that bright of an idea.

Others blame Dr Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who willingly handed off the Time Stone to the Titan in exchange for saving Iron Man, which ultimately turned out to be the right decision in the end (probably). Still more think that the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) could be blamed for Thanos winning, given that she left Vision (Paul Bettany) while the Mind Stone was being extracted from his forehead, leaving the process incomplete and getting it ripped from his body in a much more unpleasant manner. Plus, Chris Hemsworth could have aimed for the head.

However, Nia DaCosta thinks that Chris Evans’ supersoldier shoulders the blame, because he basically is too good of a superhero and could not acknowledge that possibility that the battle could not be won without some sacrifice. DaCosta says, “So, here’s the thing: the reason why it’s his fault is the reason why he’s such an amazing hero, because he’s like, ‘We’re not gonna sacrifice anyone. There always has to be another way.’ He was incorrect. But then also, he was right in the end, ’cause everything was fine. We did lose some people that we care about, but it is his fault, because he should’ve just ripped that thing out of his homie’s head from the beginning.”

Related: Chris Evans Confirms if He’ll Return as Captain America

And granted, she is not dismissing the character, going on to say, “But then, again, that’s what makes him such a good character, and I think some of the amazing success of that first part of the MCU was those characters were so true to themselves, and they made sense. All of the decisions that they made, even if you didn’t agree with them, they made perfect sense to who they were. So, even though I blame him, I understand him.”

Can’t really fault that logic!

Do you think Chris Evans lost the day for the Avengers? Tell us whose fault it was in the comments below!