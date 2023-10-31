Home » Entertainment » Marvel » Marvel Star Chris Pratt Jumps Ship, Leaves Guardians of the Galaxy Behind for New Role

Marvel Star Chris Pratt Jumps Ship, Leaves Guardians of the Galaxy Behind for New Role

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord

Credit: Marvel Studios

This year saw the return of Marvel star Chris Pratt as the Guardians of the Galaxy leader, Star-Lord, but soon the actor will jump the superhero ship in favor of something completely different.

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Credit: Marvel Studios

Earlier this year, fans returned to Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe with Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), the first movie in the new Marvel Phase Five.

Expectations were high for the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly’s titular Avengers, as well as the official debut of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, following his MCU debut as He Who Remains in Loki on Disney+. But, expectations, on the whole, would not be met, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would go on to be one of the worst-performing Marvel movies in history.

With the studio’s confidence seemingly shaken by the negativity surrounding Reed and writer Jeff Loveness’ Ant-Man movie, eyes eagerly turned to the second film in Phase Five — director James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).

Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan in 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3' (2023). Credit: Marvel Studios
Credit: Marvel Studios

The third movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, following Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Vol. 3 saw the return of Marvel star Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in what was widely expected to be the end for this current team of Guardians, thanks to words from Gunn and the cast themselves on the run-up to the release.

Pratt’s Star-Lord was once again joined by Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Vin Diesel (Groot), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin Obfonteri), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), and Zoe Saldaña (Gamora). Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 also introduced Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog, and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Credit: Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 saw the end of the current team of Guardians that fans have gotten accustomed to. The team, who appeared in their own trilogy of films as well as Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), disbanded in the final moments of Gunn’s latest Marvel fare, with Pratt’s Star-Lord jumping ship to head back to Earth, leaving Rocket Raccoon to establish a new group consisting of Groot, Adam Warlock, Kraglin, Cosmo, and Phyla (Kai Zen).

With the MCU currently undergoing a dramatic overhaul, mainly in the TV arena, with the likes of Daredevil: Born Again being completely rebooted, it will be interesting to see just how Feige’s superhero studio will get audiences to the next big moment, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

Guardians of the Galaxy Lineup from Vol. 3
Credit: Marvel Studios

While the MCU aims to right itself and bring viewers back in with their 33rd MCU movie, The Marvels (2023) from director Nia DaCosta, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt will soon make waves in his next leading role, and one very similar to his recent billion-dollar smash-hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023).

In 2024, Pratt will bring the famous orange cat, Garfield, to the big screen in The Garfield Movie (2024). Starring alongside Samuel L. Jackson as Vic, Garfield’s father, Nicholas Hoult, Ving Rhames, Cecily Strong, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang, Pratt was revealed to be playing Garfield last year.

Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) in Malta on his motorbike in 'Jurassic World Dominion'
Credit: Universal Studios

Now, the movie — which comes from Sony Pictures Releasing — has shared a new update regarding Pratt’s new character. @GarfieldMovie posted to X (formerly Twitter):

#NationalCatDay today?! Show off your furry felines and tag @GarfieldMovie for a chance to be featured on our socials

In celebrating National Cat Day, Sony Pictures released a never-before-seen image of Pratt’s Garfield. The movie is slated for a United States release on May 24, 2024, and is directed by Mark Dindal (The Emperor’s New Groove), with a screenplay by David Reynolds (The Emperor’s New Groove, Finding Nemo).

Chris Pratt has proven to be a big box office draw. With his appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as his leading role as Owen Grady in the Jurassic World franchise (Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Jurassic World Dominion), and the recent hit, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Pratt is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood.

