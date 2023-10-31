Marvel Star Chris Pratt Jumps Ship, Leaves Guardians of the Galaxy Behind for New Role

This year saw the return of Marvel star Chris Pratt as the Guardians of the Galaxy leader, Star-Lord, but soon the actor will jump the superhero ship in favor of something completely different.

Earlier this year, fans returned to Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe with Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), the first movie in the new Marvel Phase Five.

Expectations were high for the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly’s titular Avengers, as well as the official debut of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, following his MCU debut as He Who Remains in Loki on Disney+. But, expectations, on the whole, would not be met, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would go on to be one of the worst-performing Marvel movies in history.

With the studio’s confidence seemingly shaken by the negativity surrounding Reed and writer Jeff Loveness’ Ant-Man movie, eyes eagerly turned to the second film in Phase Five — director James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).

The third movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, following Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Vol. 3 saw the return of Marvel star Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in what was widely expected to be the end for this current team of Guardians, thanks to words from Gunn and the cast themselves on the run-up to the release.

Pratt’s Star-Lord was once again joined by Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Vin Diesel (Groot), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin Obfonteri), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), and Zoe Saldaña (Gamora). Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 also introduced Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog, and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 saw the end of the current team of Guardians that fans have gotten accustomed to. The team, who appeared in their own trilogy of films as well as Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), disbanded in the final moments of Gunn’s latest Marvel fare, with Pratt’s Star-Lord jumping ship to head back to Earth, leaving Rocket Raccoon to establish a new group consisting of Groot, Adam Warlock, Kraglin, Cosmo, and Phyla (Kai Zen).

With the MCU currently undergoing a dramatic overhaul, mainly in the TV arena, with the likes of Daredevil: Born Again being completely rebooted, it will be interesting to see just how Feige’s superhero studio will get audiences to the next big moment, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

While the MCU aims to right itself and bring viewers back in with their 33rd MCU movie, The Marvels (2023) from director Nia DaCosta, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt will soon make waves in his next leading role, and one very similar to his recent billion-dollar smash-hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023).

In 2024, Pratt will bring the famous orange cat, Garfield, to the big screen in The Garfield Movie (2024). Starring alongside Samuel L. Jackson as Vic, Garfield’s father, Nicholas Hoult, Ving Rhames, Cecily Strong, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang, Pratt was revealed to be playing Garfield last year.

Now, the movie — which comes from Sony Pictures Releasing — has shared a new update regarding Pratt’s new character. @GarfieldMovie posted to X (formerly Twitter):

#NationalCatDay today?! Show off your furry felines and tag @GarfieldMovie for a chance to be featured on our socials

#NationalCatDay today?! Show off your furry felines and tag @GarfieldMovie for a chance to be featured on our socials 🐾 pic.twitter.com/MLNMQMbI5T — Garfield Movie (@GarfieldMovie) October 29, 2023

In celebrating National Cat Day, Sony Pictures released a never-before-seen image of Pratt’s Garfield. The movie is slated for a United States release on May 24, 2024, and is directed by Mark Dindal (The Emperor’s New Groove), with a screenplay by David Reynolds (The Emperor’s New Groove, Finding Nemo).

Chris Pratt has proven to be a big box office draw. With his appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as his leading role as Owen Grady in the Jurassic World franchise (Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Jurassic World Dominion), and the recent hit, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Pratt is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood.

Will you be heading to see Marvel star Chris Pratt take on an entirely different kind of role? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!