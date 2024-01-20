New Images Seemingly Confirm Ryan Reynolds’ New Role in the MCU

More images have emerged from the set of Deadpool 3 (2024) – and it seems like Ryan Reynolds is taking on more than one role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It may be the third installment, but the next Deadpool movie is set to serve as the merc with the mouth’s debut in the MCU. While we currently know very little about the film’s plot, we do know that it will involve the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and lean heavily into the multiverse.

Warning: the rest of this article contains potential spoilers for Deadpool 3.

There have been plenty of rumors about the kind of wild cameos audiences can expect once it does hit the big screen. The return of Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios: has been confirmed, while there are whispers that Famke Janssen (Jean Grey), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), Ian McKellan (Magneto), and Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier, AKA Professor X) will all appear at some point.

There’s even talk of Taylor Swift making her MCU debut in the role of Alison Blaire – AKA Dazzler, a mutant with the ability to transfer sound waves into light who also happens to be a pop star.

While we’ll have to wait and see whether these rumors are accurate, the latest images to drop from the set of Deadpool 3 seem to confirm at least one more role for the film. This time, it’s a role played by the franchise’s lead himself, Ryan Reynolds.

The Daily Mail released images of Reynolds dressed up as Deadpool, but in a very different look than usual. This time, Wade Wilson has long, flowing hair. Considering the fact that another picture shows this version of Wade interacting with both Wolverine and the version of Deadpool we’re used to seeing on the big screen, it’s safe to assume that this is a multiversal variant.

New look at ‘DEADPOOL 3’ featuring @VancityReynolds in a new variant #Deadpool suit sporting long hair and a pony tail. Other set photos include @RealHughJackman’s Wolverine, the normal Deadpool, Dogpool, and the new long haired Deadpool all together. (Via: @DailyMailUK) pic.twitter.com/sz7SXQpI6x — Marvel Studios Updates (@upd18700) January 19, 2024

If this is the case, this would give Reynolds the distinction of playing two versions of his character in the MCU. Of course, there’s no saying how long this alternate version of Deadpool will last – for all we know, this could be a 30-second gag with no real impact on the overall plot – but it’s still exciting to get a new indication of how Deadpool 3 will play out.

Deadpool 3 (which will reportedly change names before its release) is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

Who do you hope to see pop up in Deadpool 3? Let us know in the comments!