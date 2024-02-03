Deadpool 3 is Disney and Marvel Studios’ only shot at a massive Marvel universe movie this year, and it seems like they might be gearing up for something big.

Credit: Ryan Reynolds, Instagram

Related: Marvel Director Says ‘Deadpool 3’ Will Save the MCU

A while back, Marvel Studios dropped a major revelation about the highly anticipated third chapter in the Deadpool film series, aptly named Deadpool 3. Directed by Shawn Levy, this upcoming movie brings an unexpected twist—it is set to be woven into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), transitioning from the former X-Men Universe under 20th Century Fox. This strategic shift is a consequence of The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, now rebranded as 20th Century Studios.

Disney will now bring Marvel Comics’ X-Men movie IP back under the Marvel Studios umbrella, with the announcement coming directly from actor Ryan Reynolds, known for his role as the beloved character Deadpool/Wade Wilson in the Fox X-Men Universe.

He shared this thrilling news alongside his “frenemy”, Hugh Jackman, famed for portraying the fan-favorite Wolverine/Logan, also in the X-Men Universe.

Now, it appears like fans of Marvel’s MCU and the Deadpool series are in for a treat, as new details about the upcoming film’s much-anticipated movie teaser trailer are surfacing.

Related: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Spoil the Plot of ‘Deadpool 3’

The (Upcoming) Deadpool 3 Super Bowl Teaser

While it’s not 100 percent certain that Disney and Marvel will drop Deadpool 3‘s first look during next week’s Super Bowl on February 11, 2024, it is certainly more than likely, considering recent reports and apparent leaks.

Reynolds himself has been consistent in teasing the participation of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, so the likelihood of X-Men‘s Logan making an appearance next week is nearly a given.

However, new reports and alleged leaks about the content of the new Deadpool 3 trailer reportedly slated to air during the Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers have begun to surface.

The following may contain leaked information regarding Deadpool 3 and its rumored trailer.

Multiple insider sources report that Deadpool 3’s new trailer will debut with surprising content next Sunday.

According to Cosmic Marvel, via Brazilian source Chippu:

🚨 The first trailer of ‘DEADPOOL 3’ will reportedly show Deadpool going through a midlife crisis and leaving behind his superhero life. He is now selling cars to make a living. Wolverine makes a small appearance. Other Mutants will reportedly appear. (via @ChippuOficial)

🚨 The first trailer of ‘DEADPOOL 3’ will reportedly show Deadpool going through a midlife crisis and leaving behind his superhero life. He is now selling cars to make a living. Wolverine makes a small appearance. Other Mutants will reportedly appear. (via @ChippuOficial) pic.twitter.com/wQvBYeK6oW — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) February 2, 2024

Another alleged source states that the new trailer will show Marvel fans the “void” and “broken Fox letters” in a “dark tone”:

In the #Deadpool3 trailer we get the void and see the broken Fox letters. Its a dark tone

In the #Deadpool3 trailer we get the void and see the broken Fox letters. Its a dark tone — Geeky (@thegeekycast) February 3, 2024

More teases from other known insiders like Cryptic HD Quality and Can We Get Some Toast seem to corroborate this fact — that the new Deadpool 3 trailer will likely “break soon”, and will allegedly be about Wade Wilson going through a midlife crisis and selling used cars in a wig. This places the Super Bowl as a brilliant debut candidate:

If the trailer description for Deadpool 3 is actually true, I am NOT ready to see Wade Wilson in a wig selling used cars 😭🚙

If the trailer description for Deadpool 3 is actually true, I am NOT ready to see Wade Wilson in a wig selling used cars 😭🚙 https://t.co/O8o2NjNNkS pic.twitter.com/bGabvaFUIB — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) February 2, 2024

Who Could Be in the New Deadpool Trailer?

Considering that Taylor Swift has been long-rumored to star in the upcoming MCU film — as either the Dazzler or a female Deadpool variant Lady Deadpool — the fact that Swift has been caught spending time with the cast of Deadpool 3, particularly during the Chiefs game supporting beau Travis Kelce in October alongside Reynolds, wife Blake Lively, Deadpool director Shawn Levy, and Hugh Jackman, her participation in the upcoming Marvel movie seems extremely likely.

Earlier reports from insiders have indicated that numerous key X-Men stars, possibly including Channing Tatum, will make a return and join the upcoming MCU film. This makes sense, as the movie aims to reintroduce or familiarize current Marvel audiences with characters from the Fox X-Men universe.

Fan anticipation has intensified further with the rumored reappearance of Jennifer Garner’s Elektra in the new Deadpool film, seemingly confirming speculations about Ben Affleck’s presence on last year’s third Deadpool 3 film set. This suggests that his portrayal of Daredevil/Matt Murdock from Marvel’s 2003 Daredevil is also expected to make a comeback.

Seeing as Marvel Studios needs a serious win this year, fans of the franchise can probably look forward to some form of trailer or first look soon — whether it’s revealed during the Super Bowl or not.

Are you excited for Deadpool 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!