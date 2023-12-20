Home » Entertainment » Marvel

Female Deadpool Rumored for MCU Sequel, Following Taylor Swift Reports

in Marvel

Posted on by Averyl Fong Leave a comment
Taylor Swift (left) and Lady Deadpool from the Marvel Comics (right)

Credit: Taylor Swift, Marvel Comics

A while back, Marvel Studios made a huge announcement regarding the highly anticipated third chapter in the Deadpool film series, appropriately named Deadpool 3. The upcoming movie, under the direction of Shawn Levy, is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), coming over from its previous association with the X-Men Universe under the former ownership of 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios), presently owned by The Walt Disney Company.

Now, new reports are indicating the surprising introduction of a Lady Deadpool in Deadpool 3 — and there’s evidence that singer-songwriter Taylor Swift might be slipping into the role.

Deadpool looking shocked
Credit: 20th Century Studios

Related: Marvel Slammed For Adding “Most Hated” Writer to ‘Deadpool 3’s Creative Team

Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy), known for portraying the fan-favorite character Deadpool/Wade Wilson in the Fox X-Men Universe, initially broke the exciting Deadpool 3 announcement. He made it in tandem with longtime frenemy Hugh Jackman, famous for his depiction of Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett in the X-Men Universe. This announcement confirmed that both of these iconic superhero personas would finally be making their highly awaited debut in the central Marvel Studios Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Earlier reports have put forward that several major X-Men stars are set to return to join the new MCU film (yes, including Channing Tatum), in a clear attempt to re-familiarize existing Marvel audiences with the Fox Universe X-Men. Deadpool fans have also been looking forward to the exciting possibility of Jennifer Garner’s Elektra returning in Deadpool 3.

This has been more or less confirmed since Ben Affleck was reportedly spotted on the set of the third Deadpool film earlier this year — which also indicates that his version of the Daredevil/Matt Murdock character from Marvel’s 2003 Daredevil might also be set to return.

Currently, the Eras Tour star Taylor Swift has also been rumored to cameo in the new Deadpool movie, potentially as the hero Dazzler. Now, a new report from industry insider Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) is indicating something potentially a little different.

Who Will Taylor Swift Play in Deadpool 3?

Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy, and Ryan Reynolds at the Chiefs v Jets football game, Taylor Swift Wearing a Deadpool costume
Credit: Shawn Levy Instagram, Taylor Swift Instagram

Considering that Swift has been spotted hanging out with the cast of Deadpool 3 — notably at that Chiefs game back in October with Reynolds, wife Blake Lively, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy, and Hugh Jackman — Swift’s presence in the new Marvel movie is almost a given.

Insider Richtman shares on his subscriber Patreon (reported by Deadpool 3 News and Updates) that Deadpool 3 will see the Marvel Comics character Lady Deadpool AKA Wanda Wilson join the cast:

Lady Deadpool will be in Deadpool 3. And she looks exactly like she does in the comics.⚔️

(Source: @DanielRPK)

This “comic accurate” live-action iteration of Lady Deadpool is said to “look exactly like” her comic book character counterpart. With that iconic blonde ponytail, it’s a real possibility that blonde Swift is set to star as this female Deadpool variant.

There’s even more evidence to this, seeing as the Deadpool creator himself, Rob Liefeld, has recently reposted iconic images of Swift dressed as Deadpool for Halloween. These photos were taken in 2016 when the first film came out — so the fact that Liefeld is reposting these right now is getting fans wondering in the comments if this is a bit of a hint at a Swift portrayal of Lady Deadpool in Deadpool 3.

@robliefeld‘s Instagram caption reads as follows:

Two Favorites! When this pic went up on Halloween 2016, I nearly drove off the road. This will never not make me smile

Taylor Swift dressed as Deadpool for Halloween (2016)
Credit: Taylor Swift, Rob Liefeld via Instagram

Clearly, there’s more than enough precedent for a Swift cameo in the upcoming movie. Whether she plays the Dazzler, Lady Deadpool, or someone else entirely different will be something Marvel fans will only get to find out when the film debuts in theaters.

Are you excited for Deadpool 3? Do you think Taylor Swift would make a good Lady Deadpool? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

The cast of Deadpool 3 includes the quick-witted mercenary Wade Wilson/Deadpool, portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman as James Howlett/Logan/Wolverine, a mutant known for regenerative abilities (and retractable claws). The returning ensemble features Morena Baccarin as romantic interest Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios, an assassin of Greek heritage, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al (Wilson’s blind elderly roommate), Karan Soni as Dopinder (Wilson’s taxi driver and admirer), Stefan Kapičić lending his voice to Colossus (a member of the X-Men), Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio (Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s girlfriend and fellow X-Men member), Rob Delaney as Peter (a member of Wilson’s “X-Force” team), alongside Emma Corrin in a prominent villainous role and Matthew Macfadyen in an undisclosed part.

Be the first to comment!