A while back, Marvel Studios made a huge announcement regarding the highly anticipated third chapter in the Deadpool film series, appropriately named Deadpool 3. The upcoming movie, under the direction of Shawn Levy, is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), coming over from its previous association with the X-Men Universe under the former ownership of 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios), presently owned by The Walt Disney Company.

Now, new reports are indicating the surprising introduction of a Lady Deadpool in Deadpool 3 — and there’s evidence that singer-songwriter Taylor Swift might be slipping into the role.

Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy), known for portraying the fan-favorite character Deadpool/Wade Wilson in the Fox X-Men Universe, initially broke the exciting Deadpool 3 announcement. He made it in tandem with longtime frenemy Hugh Jackman, famous for his depiction of Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett in the X-Men Universe. This announcement confirmed that both of these iconic superhero personas would finally be making their highly awaited debut in the central Marvel Studios Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Earlier reports have put forward that several major X-Men stars are set to return to join the new MCU film (yes, including Channing Tatum), in a clear attempt to re-familiarize existing Marvel audiences with the Fox Universe X-Men. Deadpool fans have also been looking forward to the exciting possibility of Jennifer Garner’s Elektra returning in Deadpool 3.

This has been more or less confirmed since Ben Affleck was reportedly spotted on the set of the third Deadpool film earlier this year — which also indicates that his version of the Daredevil/Matt Murdock character from Marvel’s 2003 Daredevil might also be set to return.

Currently, the Eras Tour star Taylor Swift has also been rumored to cameo in the new Deadpool movie, potentially as the hero Dazzler. Now, a new report from industry insider Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) is indicating something potentially a little different.

Who Will Taylor Swift Play in Deadpool 3?

Considering that Swift has been spotted hanging out with the cast of Deadpool 3 — notably at that Chiefs game back in October with Reynolds, wife Blake Lively, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy, and Hugh Jackman — Swift’s presence in the new Marvel movie is almost a given.

Insider Richtman shares on his subscriber Patreon (reported by Deadpool 3 News and Updates) that Deadpool 3 will see the Marvel Comics character Lady Deadpool AKA Wanda Wilson join the cast:

Lady Deadpool will be in Deadpool 3. And she looks exactly like she does in the comics.⚔️ (Source: @DanielRPK)

Lady Deadpool will be in Deadpool 3. And she looks exactly like she does in the comics.⚔️ (Source: @DanielRPK ) pic.twitter.com/mplN81MLEp — Deadpool 3 News and Updates (@DP3_news) December 20, 2023

This “comic accurate” live-action iteration of Lady Deadpool is said to “look exactly like” her comic book character counterpart. With that iconic blonde ponytail, it’s a real possibility that blonde Swift is set to star as this female Deadpool variant.

There’s even more evidence to this, seeing as the Deadpool creator himself, Rob Liefeld, has recently reposted iconic images of Swift dressed as Deadpool for Halloween. These photos were taken in 2016 when the first film came out — so the fact that Liefeld is reposting these right now is getting fans wondering in the comments if this is a bit of a hint at a Swift portrayal of Lady Deadpool in Deadpool 3.

@robliefeld‘s Instagram caption reads as follows:

Two Favorites! When this pic went up on Halloween 2016, I nearly drove off the road. This will never not make me smile

Clearly, there’s more than enough precedent for a Swift cameo in the upcoming movie. Whether she plays the Dazzler, Lady Deadpool, or someone else entirely different will be something Marvel fans will only get to find out when the film debuts in theaters.

Are you excited for Deadpool 3? Do you think Taylor Swift would make a good Lady Deadpool? Share your thoughts in the comments below!