‘Jurassic World 4’ Gets Major Update as Film Heads Underwater

Jurassic World 4 (2025) is shaping up to be the most franchise-altering installment in the long-running Jurassic Park/Jurassic World series.

Of course, it would be fair to counter this by pointing out that the film’s premise, which, according to Variety, will be “a completely fresh take launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the island,” is pretty basic, to say the least.

Not only that, but the fact that the film will take place on an island again, despite the last two sequels, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022), making efforts to break away from the typical jungle setting, appears to lack imagination.

However, there’s still a great deal we don’t know about the upcoming movie.

That said, just because we know little about the plot, that doesn’t mean the film will do anything particularly surprising. However, the bits of information we do have point towards the film being the most carefully-crafted entry in the series since the original 1993 film.

For starters, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) star Scarlett Johansson, who will be leading the film, is known for carefully picking her movie projects.

But Johansson, 39, isn’t just a blockbuster veteran who has starred in some of the biggest franchise action movies of all time — she’s also admittedly a huge lifelong Jurassic Park fan, which suggests that she wouldn’t have just accepted any script that was offered to her.

Watch a short clip from an interview with ComicBook.com below to get an idea of just how big a Jurassic fan she really is:

In fact, while promoting her latest film Fly Me to the Moon (2024) in a number of interviews lately, the Marvel icon hasn’t been shy about her obsession with the Jurassic franchise. Watch her interview with the NBC morning show TODAY below:

While all character details remain undisclosed, Scarlett Johansson will be joined by Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, and Mahershala Ali in Jurassic World 4. There are a few other impressive names in that lineup, but it’s the creatives involved who also give us confidence.

Jurassic World 4 brings back Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) screenwriter David Koepp, as well as Jurassic World trilogy producers Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley. Also back onboard is executive producer Steven Spielberg, who directed the first two films in the series and executive-produced the last four.

Jurassic World 4 will be directed by Gareth Edwards, whose resume — Monsters (2010), Godzilla (2014), and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) — is absurdly impressive.

Between Edwards’ usual jaw-dropping style and the beautiful filming locations in Thailand, the upcoming movie could be the most visually striking installment in the series.

Now, per Jurassic Outpost, filming there has wrapped. Watch their latest video below:

So, Jurassic World 4 has wrapped filming on location in Thailand, whose tropical national parks will undoubtedly double as “the island” mentioned in the film’s logline, whether it’s Isla Nublar, Isla Sorna (AKA, Site B), or a brand-new one entirely.

It’s also worth noting that the film will feature ancient ruins of some kind, as revealed by @reelnewshawaii on X (formerly Twitter). According to an online rumor, the film will be set in Suriname, a South American country. Either way, production is now heading to Malta.

You might remember the exotic Mediterranean island from the latest sequel, Jurassic World Dominion, in which its capital city Valletta hosts a nail-biting dinosaur sequence where Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) are chased by a pack of deadly Atrociraptors through the streets, while a Carnotaurus attacks innocent civilians.

But Jurassic World 4 won’t be filming on location in Malta — instead, it will take place inside Malta Film Studios in Kalkara, which, per the official Malta Film Studios website, offers two “unique infinite-horizon water tanks, suitable for large scale SFX and underwater shooting.”

Visit Kalkara features aerial shots of these tanks, describing them as “giving audiences the illusion of action taking place miles out to sea, with no need for special effects.”

From this, we can safely assume that the upcoming movie will include an underwater sequence of some kind — perhaps several.

Since Jurassic Park III (2001), whose main characters face off against the Spinosaurus while their boat is plunged into the Site B river, every film in the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World series has featured some kind of underwater sequence; some small, some big.

Jurassic World (2015) introduced the Mosasaurus, which gives us many underwater scenes, including the moment it eats a Great White Shark, the divisive scene in which it kills a Pteranadon and a human at the same time, and the third-act battle with the Indominus Rex.

The prehistoric beast of the deep returned in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to attack a submersible in the Isla Nublar lagoon. And, in Dominion, it capsizes attacks a fishing vessel, and we get a separate underwater scene later in the film featuring a Pyroraptor.

But will Jurassic World 4 spend more time underwater? There’s a wealth of prehistoric marine reptiles the series could call upon, including the Megalodon, which was recently added to the popular video game “Jurassic World Evolution 2” (2021) as part of a DLC.

Will we get an epic battle between the Mosasaurus and the “Meg”? We’ll have to wait until the film arrives in theaters on July 2, 2025 to find out.

Are you excited about Jurassic World 4?