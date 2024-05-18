‘Jurassic World’ Sequel Introduces New Dinosaur That Will Change the Franchise Forever

The Jurassic World sequel has unveiled four new dinosaurs, and one of them is a game-changer.

Jurassic Park/Jurassic World is always coming up with new ways to keep things fresh. While you could easily make the case that none of the sequels have taken any risks (except perhaps 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which, despite being among the most hated in the franchise, made some pretty bold decisions from both a stylistic and narrative point of view), the series is always introducing never-before-seen species of dinosaurs.

But we aren’t just talking about the movies. The franchise dominates all forms of media (although we’re still waiting for a new graphic novel series, seeing as every other franchise is getting its fill of this storytelling medium). And if there’s one area of entertainment besides cinema that the mega-brand seems to have a firm grasp on, it’s gaming.

Lately, there has been lots of news about the future of Jurassic Park/Jurassic World in video games.

Last year, the first official trailer for “Jurassic Park: Survival” (TBA) was unveiled; a first-person action-adventure game set 24 hours after the events of the original film, Jurassic Park (1993), to find InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi stranded and alone on a stormy Isla Nublar after failing to evacuate with all her fellow InGen employees, who must use all the resources available to her to survive the island’s deadly prehistoric inhabitants.

And just last week, Frontier Developments confirmed that “Jurassic World Evolution 3” (TBA) is in the works and will be released during the company’s financial year (June 1, 2025 — May 31, 2026).

The game will be the third entry in the popular “construction and management simulation” video game series that started with “Jurassic World Evolution” (2015), which is centered around Jurassic World (2015), and continued with “Jurassic World Evolution 2” (2018), which acts as a tie-in for the latest film, Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

But a new sequel being in development doesn’t mean the 2018 game will stop churning out new DLCs (downloadable content) just as it has been over the past few years. In fact, recently, Frontier teased a new “species pack” featuring one of the most crowd-pleasing dinosaurs: the Megalodon. And now, it has finally been confirmed as the trailer for “Jurassic World Evolution 2: Park Managers’ Collection Pack” has been unveiled.

The pack adds four new dinosaurs to the “Jurassic World Evolution” species database: Microceratus, Segisaurus, Thanatosdrakon, and Megalodon. But let’s be honest — the only one we really care about is Megalodon. Check out the trailer below:

Recent years have seen the super-sized dino-eating shark become a Hollywood star after serving as the main antagonist in the Jason Statham sci-fi action blockbuster The Meg (2018) and its sequel, Meg 2: The Trench (2023). Oddly, enough, the T-Rex from the Jurassic franchise appears in the 2023 sequel, in which it’s taken out by the titular shark. Now, the giant beast from the deep has finally broken the surface in the Jurassic franchise.

While “Jurassic World Evolution 2” is just a game and likely has little, if no consequence, for the theatrical side of the franchise, it may be foreshadowing the arrival of the prehistoric monster on the big screen. Earlier this month, we learned that the upcoming movie sequel Jurassic World 4 (2025) is preparing to shoot at the Malta Film Studios in Kalkara, Malta.

Interestingly, these studios offer “two infinite-horizon water tanks that film productions generally use for large-scale sound effects and underwater shooting,” per Times of Malta. While the franchise is no stranger to underwater scenes (Jurassic Park III‘s Spinosaurus attack and Fallen Kingdom‘s Mosasaurus sequence), Jurassic World 4 could be gearing up to plunge the series into the deep for most of its runtime (we still don’t know anything about the film’s plot).

This would be a complete game-changer for the Jurassic franchise, which has always taken place in jungle environments, whether Isla Nublar, Isla Sorna/Site B, or the Italy Dolomites.

For now, fans will just have to prepare themselves to encounter prehistoric marine reptiles by downloading the new “Jurassic World Evolution 2: Park Managers’ Collection Pack,” which is now available.

Visit the official website for further information.

Do you think the Jurassic franchise should go underwater? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!