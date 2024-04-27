‘Jurassic World’ Sequel Will Feature Biggest Dino Battle Yet, as New Villain Revealed

Jurassic World is about to unleash one of the most terrifying prehistoric beasts that ever lived, which means that the most epic battle in the franchise is underway.

The Jurassic movies are no strangers to dinosaur villains — each entry has its own main prehistoric antagonist. But Jurassic World (2015) introduced the first non-terrestrial threat in the form of Mosasaurus, the giant, lagoon-dwelling, Great White Shark-eating predator. Now, the franchise is about to unleash another massive beast from the deep via the popular park management simulation video game sequel Jurassic World Evolution 2 (2018).

Jurassic World Evolution 2 essentially allows players to run their own dinosaur theme park, but it has also become a popular arena for epic dinosaur battles, with players pitting genetically engineered dinosaurs against each other, as inspired by the films.

Jurassic Park (1993) sees the Tyrannosaurs Rex (AKA “Rexy”) take on two Velociraptors, Jurassic Park III (2001) features the infamous Spinosaurus vs. T-Rex match, Jurassic World goes all out with Rexy, Blue the Raptor, and the Mosasaurus teaming up against the Indominus Rex, and Jurassic World Dominion (2022) calls Rexy back out of retirement to go toe-to-toe with the Giganotosaurus Rex, with the help of Therizinosaurus.

Like its predecessor, the video game sequel has given us several DLCs (downloadable content) over the years that have enhanced the game. Recent ones have included the “Prehistoric Marine Species” and “Cretaceous Predator Pack,” which have introduced new dinosaur species to the franchise, allowing fans to create even more exciting battles.

Now, Jurassic World Evolution 2 developer Frontier has teased yet another species pack that features a brand-new dinosaur villain, which will, in turn, lead to a battle that will put all those other ones to shame. Check out their announcement via the latest video from Jurassic Park YouTube fan Klayton Fioriti below:

“What I can give you today, though, is a little — well, rather big — teaser on one of the upcoming species which can soon be in your parks,” the Frontier employee says. But as he’s saying these words, keep a close eye on the blue screen behind him as you’ll see the jaws of a Megalodon materialize from what turns out to be the ocean’s murky depths.

Megalodon is, for all intents and purposes, a gigantic Great White Shark that roamed the world’s oceans 23 to 3.6 million years ago. In recent years, it has become a “massive” Hollywood star, serving as the main antagonist in the Jason Statham blockbusters, The Meg (2018) and Meg 2: The Trench (2023).

There are also several low-budget movies featuring Megalodon. But there’s one place the prehistoric beast of the deep has yet to appear — the Jurassic franchise.

But with Jurassic World Evolution 2 gearing up to finally release this monster from containment, that’s set to change. It also means the franchise is about to feature its biggest dinosaur battle yet (yes, we know — technically, Megalodon isn’t a dinosaur). In other words, it won’t take long for players to introduce the leviathan beast to Mosasaurus.

What’s particularly exciting about Megalodon making its debut in the Jurassic franchise is the possibility of seeing it appear in the upcoming Jurassic World movie sequel.

While plot details are being contained like the dinosaurs in the Jurassic Park/World theme parks, as was the case with every sequel that followed in the booming footsteps of the original 1993 film, it will inevitably feature new dinosaur species, and Megalodon could be one of them. So here’s to hoping the upcoming film will spend a lot more time underwater.

There’s a brand-new Jurassic video game in the works, but this time you’ll be expected to do something far more life-threatening than manage theme parks. Jurassic Park: Survival (TBA) is a first-person action-adventure will, per the official website, allow players to explore “a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs” where you must “use all the resources at your disposal to find intelligent solutions to endure the many threats.”

A profile for the game was recently added to Steam (steampowered.com), where the “mature content description” from the developers confirms that there will be “violence from dinosaurs against humans and against other dinosaurs,” so we can expect even more prehistoric battles between some of the original Jurassic Park dinosaurs.

The upcoming animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024) will likely feature dino-fights, too, as it follows on from Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022), taking place between Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion.

There’s no release date for Jurassic Park: Survival. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory streams on Netflix on May 24 and Jurassic World 4 (2025) releases in theaters on July 2, 2025.

Are you excited to finally see Megalodon appear in Jurassic World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!