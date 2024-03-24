Upcoming ‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel Confirms Several Dinosaurs

Jurassic World 4 (2025) might be the talk of the town within the Jurassic fanbase right now, but there are two other Jurassic sequels in development, one of which is set to arrive before the other two: the first-person, action-adventure video game Jurassic Park: Survival (TBA).

The game is set twenty-four hours after the events of Jurassic Park (1993), therefore taking place before The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

So far, we’ve only seen the cinematic trailer, which offers some gameplay footage, but the official website gives us even more insight into the project. Based on everything we know, Jurassic Park: Survival is shaping up to be a solid entry in the Jurassic franchise.

The game follows InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who has failed to evacuate Isla Nublar following Jurassic Park’s dinosaur breakout. This means she’ll have to use her wit, ingenuity, and all the resources available to outlast the island’s prehistoric inhabitants.

As Jurassic Park: Survival takes place the day after the events depicted in the 1993 film, this means that several familiar dinosaurs are back. While there will likely be far more species than those revealed in the trailer, here are all the dinosaurs confirmed to be returning.

Jurassic Park: Survival Dinosaurs

Gallimimus

The herd of Gallimimus is first seen when paleontologist Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and siblings Lex Murphy (Ariana Richards) and Tim Murphy (Joe Mazzello) are walking through a clearing in the morning while trying to make their way back to the Visitor Center after the traumatic dinosaur breakout the night before.

“They’re, uh, they’re… flocking this way,” a nervous Tim warns Alan and Lex. Seconds later, the three suddenly find themselves surrounded by the stampeding animals. After taking refuge behind a fallen tree trunk, they watch in horror as the Tyrannosaurus Rex — fresh out of its paddock — bursts out of a treeline and takes down one of the unsuspecting dinosaurs.

In Jurassic Park: Survival trailer, the herd of Gallimimus returns (minus one, of course) as they can be seen tearing along the road outside the T-Rex paddock, some of them leaping over the abandoned jungle explorer while one stomps on Alan’s fedora hat. These dinosaurs might be herbivores, but they’ll still likely pose a threat to Dr. Maya Joshi in the game.

Brachiosaurus

For reasons unknown, Brachiosaurus isn’t revealed in the Jurassic Park: Survival trailer. While we know there’s an entire herd of them on Isla Nublar — as shown at the start of the film and during the scene in which Alan, Lex, and Tim hide at the top of a tall tree — they’re yet to be confirmed by the game. But that doesn’t mean they won’t appear.

The odds are that these dinosaurs have simply been left out of the trailer so that it can focus on the survival-horror aspect of the game: in other words, the island’s predators. Of course, the Gallimimus isn’t a carnivore, either, but the shot of them stampeding past the T-Rex paddock is still strangely eerie. While gigantic, we don’t think Brachiosaurs can be scary if they tried.

It would be weird for Brachiosaurus not to show up in the game, though, especially seeing as players can explore “a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats,” as stated on the website. The same applies to the Parasaurolophus herd, which can be spotted at the lake during the Brachiosaur scene in the 1993 film.

Dilophosaurus

It wouldn’t be a true Jurassic Park game without Dilophosaurus. The deadly prehistoric predator doesn’t get anywhere near as much screentime as Velociraptor or Tyrannosaurus Rex in the film, but what it lacks in screentime, it makes up for with its terrifying appearance and brutal takedown of disgruntled InGen computer engineer Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight).

When poised to attack, Dilophosaurus erects beautiful but intimidating frills before spitting blinding venom at its prey, which can also cause excruciating pain and paralysis. This is exactly what happens to Nedry when he’s trying to escape Isla Nublar/Jurassic Park with the fifteen viable dinosaur embryos concealed in the Barbasol shaving cream can.

In Jurassic Park: Survival trailer, the animal can be seen stalking Dr. Maya Joshi through the dark kitchen in the Visitor Center restaurant before reappearing in the jungle, where it tries to hit her with its venom. Fortunately, it misses, but we doubt this is the only encounter she’ll have with this nightmarish carnivore during her time on the island.

Velociraptor

There are only three Velociraptors in Jurassic Park, all of which are killed by the time the credits roll. After escaping the Raptor Pit outside the Control Room, the raptors make a beeline for the nearest treeline. But when chief security engineer Ray Arnold (Samuel L Jackson) heads out to the nearby maintenance shed to restore power, at least one follows.

Later, after manually restoring power to the park’s electrified fences, a horrified Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) discovers Ray’s bloodied severed arm before being attacked by the red-clawed culprit. Meanwhile, just a stone’s throw away in the jungle outside, park warden Robert Muldoon (Bob Peck) is outsmarted by the other two raptors, one of which takes him down.

Two of the raptors then follow Lex and Tim through the kitchen, where one winds up locked inside the freezer. The other two raptors are later killed by the T-Rex (the hero of the hour) in the Visitor Center museum. However, Jurassic Park: Survival has somehow let the last surviving raptor out of the freezer, as shown in the trailer.

Triceratops

Another herbivorous dinosaur that’s nowhere to be seen in the trailer is the sick Triceratops from the film, who appears during the second act when Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Donald Gennaro (Martin Ferrero), Lex, and Tim abandon their jungle explorers to investigate strange noises coming from a nearby field.

Like Brachiosaurus and Parasaurolophus, the “Trike” will most likely appear in the game despite not being teased in the cinematic trailer. What’s particularly interesting about this dinosaur, though, is whether or not Dr. Maya Joshi will find it in the same state it was presumably left in by park veterinarian Dr. Gerry Harding (Gerald Molen) in the film.

Or perhaps some of the island’s carnivorous inhabitants — possibly Procompsognathus (AKA, Compys) — have already taken advantage of the animal by the time the game begins. Here’s to hoping we’ll meet the Triceratops again for some sort of side quest. Or, maybe the animal will come to our rescue in the same way the T-Rex does at the end of the film.

Tyrannosaurus Rex

The franchise’s original Tyrannosaurus Rex- now affectionately known by fans as “Rexy”- is back for Jurassic Park: Survival. Rexy has made several appearances since her 1993 debut, making a triumphant return in Jurassic World, and again in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion.

She also appears in the Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022) and is set to return in the follow-up series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024). Jurassic Park: Survival isn’t her first Jurassic Park video game, either — she’s also one of the main antagonists in Jurassic Park: The Game (2011), which takes place during the events of the first film.

Rexy appears right at the end of the Jurassic Park: Survival trailer, where Dr. Maya Joshi encounters the dinosaur at the iconic Jurassic Park gates before lighting a flare (Rexy’s favorite). The fan-favorite dinosaur can also be seen again in the gameplay footage that follows, in which she tries to reach Joshi, who’s inside some sort of cage (oh, how the tables have turned).

It remains to be seen what other species of dinosaur will appear in the game, as there are many others hinted at in the film and on the official Isla Nublar/Jurassic Park map.

There’s no release date for Jurassic Park: Survival; however, some sources claim it will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC before the end of the year. For more about the game, check out our full guide. Or, for our full breakdown of the trailer, click here.

Jurassic Park: Survival Trailer and Synopsis

Check out the trailer below, courtesy of Jurassic World YouTube:

Per the official website, here’s the synopsis:

Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making. Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to “evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.

The Future of Jurassic Park

There’s a lot more to be excited about than Jurassic Park: Survival. The new animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is heading to Netflix this year, while Jurassic World 4 is scheduled for release on July 2, 2025. The franchise also allows fans to enjoy “real-life” dinosaurs with the likes of Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Jurassic World Live Tour, and the popular Universal Studios attractions such as Jurassic Park River Adventure and Jurassic World: The Ride.

What other dinosaurs are you hoping to see in Jurassic Park: Survival? Let Inside the Magic know your thoughts in the comments down below!