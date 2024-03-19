Confirmed: ‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel Will Ignore Every Film Since 1993 Original

An upcoming Jurassic Park sequel will ignore every movie sequel in the series.

While all eyes are on the upcoming movie Jurassic World 4 (2025), which is expected to follow the latest sequel Jurassic World Dominion (2022), it might surprise you to learn that there are two other Jurassic sequels in development. There’s a Netflix series titled Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024) that takes place between Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Dominion, and the action-adventure video game Jurassic Park: Survival (TBA).

You might not consider a video game to be anywhere near as important as a new television series or a movie, but while Chaos Theory and Jurassic World 4 will continue building the Jurassic World side of the franchise, Jurassic Park: Survival will do something the franchise hasn’t done since Jurassic Park III (2001) was released 23 years ago — reunite fans with the Jurassic Park era; the “golden years” of the film series, if you will.

As revealed in the trailer that launched last November, Survival acts as a direct sequel to the original film Jurassic Park (1993), meaning it will ignore all the five sequels that followed: The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World Dominion, along with all the other canon media we’ve had since the third film — video games, novels, animated shows, and so on.

While this doesn’t mean Survival won’t acknowledge those five films as canon (although how can it anyway if it predates them?), it may start its own canon, perhaps leading to a different outcome for Isla Nublar that’s more in line with the original best-selling book Jurassic Park (1990) by Michael Crichton, in which the island is destroyed not long after the theme park collapses and the dinosaurs kill several tourists.

However, the odds are that Survival will simply slot in nicely between Jurassic Park and The Lost World and not interfere with established lore. Either way, it will be unburdened from the baggage of the last five films in the series and, as such, is free to do as it pleases with Isla Nublar and Jurassic Park in the wake of the dinosaur breakout as seen in the 1993 film. While many fans would view this as retconning, it’s nothing more than world-building.

With that said, the game already seems to be taking liberties. Among its many returning original Jurassic Park dinosaurs is the Velociraptor that was locked in the freezer in the 1993 film and presumed dead. While we’ll just have to wait and see how this raptor manages to escape, it’s entirely possible other characters, perhaps the likes of Robert Muldoon (Bob Peck) and Ray Arnold (Samuel L Jackson), who also had off-screen deaths, will return.

The game follows InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who has been unable to evacuate Jurassic Park. Per the official website, you will “adventure through a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats” while trying to “outsmart” and “escape” the dinosaurs through “ingenuity,” “stealth,” and by using “all the resources at your disposal to find intelligent solutions to endure the many threats lurking on Isla Nublar.”

Meanwhile, it’s rumored that a Marvel star has been cast in Jurassic World 4. The actress in question may even be playing a character from the 1993 film.

For more about Jurassic Park: Survival, check out our full guide here. Or, for our full breakdown of the trailer, click here.

Check out the trailer below, courtesy of Jurassic World YouTube:

There’s no release date for Jurassic Park: Survival; however, some sources claim it will be released before the end of the year.

Per the official website, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making. Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to “evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.

The game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The new animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is heading to Netflix this year, while Jurassic World 4 is scheduled for release on July 2, 2025. In the meantime, check out Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Jurassic World Live Tour, and Universal Studios attractions like Jurassic Park River Adventure and Jurassic World: The Ride.

Are you excited about Jurassic Park: Survival? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!